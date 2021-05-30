Qualcomm releases new wireless earbud SoC

Qualcomm has released a range of new system on chip (SoC) wireless audio devices, with the stars of the show featuring Bluetooth 5.2, the new, soon-to-be-released Bluetooth Low Energy standard, and power-efficient audio processing.

The QCC3050 is an ultra-low power, single-chip solution, optimised for use in wireless earbuds and designed to support Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Technology. Qualcomm says it is designed specifically to help manufacturers to differentiate at a range of tiers by bringing a quad-core architecture and support for premium audio technologies in the very fast-moving, price-sensitive truly wireless earbud category. It is also designed to support the forthcoming Bluetooth Low Energy Audio standard, and helps early-adopting OEMs to develop truly wireless earbuds with the new audio sharing use case.

Qualcomm provided the following information on what consumers can expect from earphones with these new chips:

Extremely low-power performance

Designed to support forthcoming Bluetooth LE Audio standard

Bluetooth 5.2 radio

Ultra-small form factor

Powerful quad-core processor architecture – designed to support complex use cases Dual-core 32-bit processor application subsystem (up to 80Mhz) Dual-core 120Mhz configurable Qualcomm Kalimba DSP audio subsystem (runs from ROM)

Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring technology for improved robustness and a superior user experience

Designed to support wake word and button-activated digital assistants including Amazon Alexa Voice Service and Google Assistant

Support for Google Fast Pair

Software architecture compatible with Qualcomm QCC302x and QCC304x series

Embedded ROM + RAM

Integrated FLASH memory for application boot

High-performance audio combined with low-power consumption Qualcomm aptX Adaptive audio for consistent, high quality streaming over Bluetooth at up to 96Khz audio resolution Qualcomm aptX Voice for superior call quality on uplink and downlink 8th generation Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancelling and Noise Suppression

1-ch 99.3dBA Class-D

1-ch 101dBA Class-AB

Support for Qualcomm Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) – feedforward, feedback and hybrid – and Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation