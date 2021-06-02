Samsung now offers door-to-door repair service

Samsung’s new ‘Door to Door’ service offers South Africans a smartphone repair service. The newly launched service for Samsung customers who require a smartphone repair, provides another option to visiting a customer care centre. Users can now opt to have your smartphone picked up from your home or business, repaired and returned with Samsung’s Door to Door service. This seamless service applies to repairs within 40km of a customer care centre.

How it works:

Once you have selected the service here, Samsung will arrange a collection time with you.

The cost of both the pick-up and return of your smartphone is R330.

The device will be picked up and you will be able to track the repair progress.

You will be notified when the repair is completed.

A delivery time will be arranged with you.

Due to Covid regulations, the product will be sanitised and packaged before the customer.

The Door to Door service is applicable to the following devices:

Samsung Smartphones: Samsung Galaxy Z (all models) Samsung Galaxy S (all models) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note (all models) Samsung Galaxy A (all models) Samsung Galaxy J (all models) Samsung Tablets: Galaxy Tab S (all models) Galaxy Tab A (all models) Galaxy Tab Active (all models) Samsung Watches: Galaxy Watch (all models) Galaxy Watch Active (all models) Galaxy Fit (all models) Samsung Buds: Galaxy Buds (all models)

“As Samsung, we’re continuously searching for new ways to make life easier. We, therefore, listened to the needs of our customers and created a first-of-its-kind service in the country. This methodology of innovation and convenience is built into all the products we design, and through our committed service offering we will continue to put customers first, in exciting new ways, “says David Moncur, Acting E-commerce Lead.

Get more info on the Samsung Door to Door service.