Samsung unveils 2021 Odyssey Gaming monitor line-up

Samsung has expanded its Odyssey monitor line-up, providing gamers with superb picture quality and a futuristic design.

Following the curved gaming monitor launch in 2020, Samsung offers a variety of Odyssey monitors in flat-screen design, ranging from 24 to 28 inches. The new line-up delivers hyper-real picture quality, a higher response level, tailored ergonomics and intuitive usability. Together with these latest features, gaming enthusiasts can enjoy real-world colours, pinpoint accuracy and sharp response speeds for their PC and console gaming entertainment devices.

As the gaming industry continues to thrive worldwide, Samsung Odyssey has quickly become the number one choice among gamers seeking incredible picture quality and high performance, all in one package. The expanded line-up now ensures gamers can choose a monitor that can accommodate their exact preferences and play needs.

“Gaming connects the entire world through shared experiences, bringing together people of all backgrounds for adventures into new realities,” says Nivash Ramsern, head of visual displays at Samsung South Africa. “The expanded Odyssey gaming monitor line-up will enrich these experiences to more players, whether they are seeking tournament victories or just looking to explore the next great game.”

The latest additions to Samsung’s Odyssey gaming monitor line-up include:

Odyssey G7 28” (Model: G70A) – The Odyssey G7 combines sharp visuals with next-gen performance for players. Featuring an Ultra High Definition (UHD) panel with a wide 178-degree viewing angle, along with HDR400, the G7 produces incredible colours with more contrast, deeper blacks and brighter whites for spectacular depth and life-like detail. With a 4K industry-leading 144Hz refresh rate and ultra-low 1ms response time, combined with Nvidia G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, players get real-world accuracy. Thanks to HDMI 2.1 compatibility, delivering max resolution and refresh rates for not only PC, but next-generation consoles with 4K 120Hz support, G7 offers high-quality consistency in every play. The G7’s signature CoreSync design brings the colours of games off-screen and into players’ real environments for world-blending immersion with a personal touch.

Odyssey G5 27” (Model: G50A) – The Odyssey G5 is perfect for players looking to take their games to the next level, both on PC and next-generation gaming consoles. It is the first Odyssey that features a Quad High Definition (QHD) panel with a 165Hz refresh rate delivering a 1ms response time as well as HDR10 for awe-inspiring graphics that are ready to perform. G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium take performance up a level to provide a stutter-free competitive edge. With a height-adjustable stand, players can tilt, swivel and pivot their monitor to create a fully ergonomic setup that’s comfortable to play on for hours.

Odyssey G3 27” and 24” (Model: G30A) – The Odyssey G3 is suitable for players looking for an accessible way to step up their game. With a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time, pixels change with a near-instant response for fast-paced action and swift on-screen performance. AMD FreeSync Premium smooths out the action for uninterrupted game flow, allowing players to see games just as the creators intended. The G3 features a height-adjustable stand, ensuring players are just as comfortable as they are immersed.

The Samsung G70A and G50A Odyssey gaming monitors also include an array of intuitive multitasking features to get the most out of every interaction whether gaming or enjoying creating content. Each monitor features multiple screen management tools for multitasking. Users can effortlessly game, watch and chat all at the same time with Picture-by-Picture (PBP) or create a virtual second screen with Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and flexible customisation. With Easy Setting Box, players can conveniently manage multiple screens on one monitor with fully optimised window allocations for better multitasking, so players no longer have to choose between watching their favourite streamer or playing their game.

Additionally, with Auto Source Switch+, players can get to their content faster without flipping through multiple inputs. Users can easily turn on PCs or console for the monitor to instantly recognise and switch to the active input.

For more information, visit: https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/monitor/detail/1841/G28AG70.