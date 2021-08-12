Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features body composition sensor

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS Powered by Samsung, built jointly with Google. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is bolstered with advanced hardware performance and delivers a more seamless and connected user experience.

“We have seen an incredible amount of growth for the Galaxy Watch series as consumers have discovered the health benefits and convenience of wearables,” says Justin Hume, director of integrated mobility at Samsung South Africa. “We understand the path to wellness is different for everyone, so we built a robust suite of health and wellness features to give people a deeper and more helpful understanding of their overall fitness.”

The Galaxy Watch 4 is equipped with Samsung’s new BioActive Sensor, which boasts a smaller and more compact design that doesn’t detract from measurement accuracy. The 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to run three health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis – so users can calculate body composition. The Body Composition measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.

These smartwatches come packed with an array of wellness features to track daily activities and stay motivated. One can choose from a wide range of guided workouts, partake in group challenges, or set up a home gym by connecting the watch to a compatible Samsung Smart TV, where calorie counts and heart rate metrics appear on screen. And when it’s time for rest, the watch offers a complete picture of sleep patterns, with greater detail than before. A compatible smartphone detects the sounds of snores, while the smartwatch measures blood oxygen level when sleeping.

The Galaxy Watch 4 series is the first generation of smartwatches to feature Wear OS Powered by Samsung — a new platform that elevates the smartwatch experience. Built by Samsung and Google, this platform lets users tap into an expansive ecosystem right from their wrist – with popular Google apps like Google Maps, and Galaxy services, like Samsung Pay, SmartThings and Bixby.

Samsung’ leadership in eSIM technology enables users to enjoy the freedom of being able to leave their phone behind, knowing their smartwatch will automatically sync up and fill the gap. Users can have up to 40 hours of battery life, and 30 minutes of charging provides up to 10 hours of battery.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available from participating channels from 1 September 2021.

The Galaxy Watch 4 will come in 40mm and 44mm, starting at R4999 for Bluetooth versions and LTE models starting from R6499. At launch, the 40mm variant will be available in Black, Silver and Pink Gold, while the 44mm variant will be offered in Black, Silver and Green. Learn more about the Galaxy Watch 4 here.

For those looking for a premium, timeless smartwatch design with a rotating bezel, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will start at R6999 for Bluetooth versions and LTE models from R8499 and will be available in 42mm and 46mm variants in Black and Silver. Learn more about the Galaxy Watch4 Classic here.