Canon releases ultra-fast A1 printer

For fast-paced businesses working to tight deadlines, the new Canon ImagePrograf TZ-30000 Series combines high-speed output with a large feature set to support continuous productivity and efficiency. With excellent media handling and the scope to produce high-quality applications including CAD/GIS drawings, renderings, maps and posters, this robust printer is the ideal choice for customers in architecture, engineering, construction and manufacturing, as well as professional print service providers and copy shops.



Maximum output, minimum downtime

Printing at speeds of four A1 CAD pages per minute, this newest model is the fastest in the ImagePrograf Series. With 700ml high-capacity ink tanks and dual roll feeding, it maximises output and minimises downtime, comfortably handling production volumes between 300 and 500 square metres a month, supported by Direct Print Plus workflow management software and a high-capacity stacker holding up to 100 A0 sheets.

Designed for maximum productivity, this printer series comes with ‘hot swap’ media rolls and inks, making it the first system in its category to enable users to replenish media and ink on the fly during printing. The smart roll set takes the guesswork out of media loading; the user places the roll into the feeder and the printer does the rest. From the moment the print button is clicked, the first A1 CAD print can be in the user’s hands within 20 seconds.

The CPP printer driver and CPP Publisher Select job submission tools help to achieve efficient printing with reduced misprints by monitoring the media width and the remaining amount of media before printing.

Exceptional Canon print quality

The new printer uses Canon’s superior LUCIA TD ink technology, enabling high-quality output from CAD drawings to maps and posters, on a wide range of coated and uncoated media. Fine black lines and text can be reproduced clearly and with minimal feathering, even on uncoated media. Furthermore, due to the weather resistance of the inks, vivid colours are prevented from fading, even when using inexpensive, plain inkjet paper.



Improved design and security

Space-saving, ergonomic console design means that operations such as ink tank and media roll changes happen at the front of the ImagePrograf TZ-30000, while completed prints are removed from the top of the device.

The MFP Z36 model packs even greater functionality into a smaller footprint, thanks to the integration of a high-quality multi-function scanner with dual LED light source system. This MFP model is easy to install and particularly suited to smaller office spaces. It comes with a large free-position touchscreen with easy-to-use preview functions and rich image editing capability.

For optimum security, all file data can be erased from the hard disk once each print job is completed, and optional PIN code and interface security can be used to prevent unauthorised access.

Junichi Wachi, director of LFP EMEA at Canon Europe, says: “In developing the new ImagePrograf TZ-30000 Series, we set out to address a number of typical frustrations faced by users of low-end LED plotters. This fully-featured production printer balances productivity and efficiency, slashing large format print and finishing times and helping customers to deliver on the tightest deadlines. I’m certain that this latest addition to the imagePROGRAF family raises the bar for customers and will match the growing demands of any business needing streamlined and hassle-free large format print production.”

