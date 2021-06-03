Huawei launches new range of “super devices”

Huawei last night launched a range of super device products, from new wearables to desktop monitors.

The ‘super device’ experience is designed to address this problem. It provides a common language for different kinds of devices to connect and collaborate, providing users with a more convenient, smooth, and secure experience. It uses distributed technology to meet the varied needs of all types of different devices with a single system, enabling flexible deployment as needed. It also combines previously independent devices into a cohesive and holistic device that integrates all hardware and resources to freely leverage the capabilities of its component devices based on the user’s real-time needs.

At the event last night, Huawei launched a range of smartwatches and tablets powered by HarmonyOS 2, including the Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro, the new 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad Pro. In addition, it also released the Huawei FreeBuds 4, its next-generation open-fit Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) wireless Bluetooth earbuds, and two high-end monitors, the Huawei MateView and the Huawei MateView GT.

The price and availability of all these products in South Africa and across the region of Middle East and Africa will be announced soon

Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro: The new 4G smartwatch with a long battery life

Huawei’s flagship smartwatches: the Watch 3 and 3 Pro feature a curved glass screen, 316L stainless steel case, and a rotating crown that senses different levels of pressure and provides haptic feedback in response to user input. The smartwatches also allow users to make and receive phone calls and listen to music by sharing the same phone number and data plan with one’s smartphone.

The new devices run on HarmonyOS, so they integrate seamlessly with Huawei smartphones to serve as a multifunctional smart assistant. They also serve as a professional fitness and health manager, which support more than 100 workout modes. In addition to a broad range of healthcare support options, the watch can now monitor skin temperature with a high-precision temperature sensor. It also supports fall detection and SOS functions so users can monitor and manage their health in real-time.

The new 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad Pro

The new MatePad Pro features a large 12.6-inch OLED FullView Display and a 90% screen-to-body ratio, the highest among all tablets currently available on the market. Every display comes with ΔE of less than 0.5 for incredibly high colour accuracy, delivering a crisp, colour-accurate picture that is on par with professional displays.

It supports Multi-screen Collaboration with PCs, so it can become a drawing board in Mirror mode and a monitor in Extend mode. It also supports cross-device file dragging and dropping, delivering a more efficient and collaborative multi-device experience.

The new smart pen features a new platinum-coated nib for high-precision handwriting and ultra-low latency, accurately differentiating between 4,096 levels of force. The HUAWEI M-Pencil supports FreeScript, which converts handwriting in any input box into digital text in real-time. In addition, intelligent interactions such as double-tap to switch, Instant Shape, and Instant Table make handwritten input more seamless and natural to fit one’s workflow.

“We are surrounded by more and more smart devices these days, and are now in a world where all things are connected,” said Richard Yu, executive director and CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group. “Every single one of us is a part of this fully connected world, as is every device. We look forward to working with more partners and developers to build a thriving HarmonyOS ecosystem and provide even better experiences, products, and services to our customers the world over”

Huawei FreeBuds 4: New standard in open-fit active noise cancellation

Huawei announced its latest True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Bluetooth earbuds, the FreeBuds 4. This new addition to Huawei’s numeric series of TWS earbuds inherits the world’s first open-fit active noise cancellation (ANC) technology from the previous generation. It features new open-fit ANC 2.0 technology, lightweight comfort, high-resolution sound quality and intelligent audio connectivity.

Huawei MateView: Redefine the category for the next generation of smart monitors

Huawei announced the Huawei MateView, the first flagship standalone monitor from the company. It’s a minimalist wireless monitor that supports a wide range of smart features, including over 4K resolution, Huawei Smart Bar, dual-speakers, and dual-microphones.

Huawei MateView GT: Huawei’s first gaming desktop monitor

Huawei had a surprise for gamers with the launch of the MateView GT, which features a curved ultrawide display that supports a refresh rate of 165Hz, a 3K resolution, and an integrated SoundBar.