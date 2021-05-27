Stream of the Day
Rambo and Die Hard come to Call of Duty
Heroes of the iconic ’80s movie franchises are now playable on Call of Duty Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Mobile.
Some heroes die hard. Others draw first blood. The most action-packed community event for Call of Duty has started with two of the most iconic ’80s movie franchises, Rambo and Die Hard, coming to Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile. For a limited time, fans can take on the role of Rambo or John McClane, as they drop into Verdansk, survive combat in Nakatomi Plaza, and battle across Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer maps from Standoff to Nuketown ’84.
“Call of Duty, Die Hard, and Rambo coming together in this fresh new way is an amazing combination of franchises, tailor-made for our fans,” says Johanna Faries, general manager, Call of Duty. “This limited-time crossover celebration allows players to star as some of entertainment’s most iconic action heroes within Call of Duty. In addition to adding Rambo and John McClane, we’re giving our players new weapons, gear, missions, modes, and even a Die Hard-inspired location like Nakatomi Plaza. We’re incredibly excited to offer thrilling content and experiences for Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile.”
Starting today, the limited time Call of Duty ’80s Action Heroes content includes new playable iconic Operators across all platforms, new film-inspired points of interest and missions in Warzone, new modes in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, a themed multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Mobile, and new ’80s themed weapons, cosmetics and other items.
This ‘80s Action Movie limited-time crossover event and Season Three Reloaded follows Call of Duty’s continued momentum across the franchise, including surpassing more than 100 million players to date in Warzone and more than 500 million downloads of Call of Duty: Mobile worldwide, based on Activision internal estimates.
For a full list of all the content coming to Call of Duty, visit https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2021/05/80s-Action-Heroes-Rambo-and-John-McClane-across-Call-of-Duty
Trending
-
Gadget of the Week1 day ago
Gadget of the Week: Oppo A74 5G smartphone
-
AppDate8 hours ago
Appdate: New app gives easier access to lay-buys
-
Product of the Day7 hours ago
Nokia releases three-day battery life smartphone
-
Hardware10 hours ago
HP leads fastest EMEA PC growth in 15 years, Samsung leads tablets
-
People 'n' Issues9 hours ago
Pretending device is updating? You’re not alone!
-
Business Tech1 day ago
Printers boom in 1st quarter
-
Business Tech1 day ago
AI customer service is closer than you think
-
Stream of the Day2 days ago
Jiva! to show on Netflix in June