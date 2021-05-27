Rambo and Die Hard come to Call of Duty

Some heroes die hard. Others draw first blood. The most action-packed community event for Call of Duty has started with two of the most iconic ’80s movie franchises, Rambo and Die Hard, coming to Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Mobile. For a limited time, fans can take on the role of Rambo or John McClane, as they drop into Verdansk, survive combat in Nakatomi Plaza, and battle across Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer maps from Standoff to Nuketown ’84.

“Call of Duty, Die Hard, and Rambo coming together in this fresh new way is an amazing combination of franchises, tailor-made for our fans,” says Johanna Faries, general manager, Call of Duty. “This limited-time crossover celebration allows players to star as some of entertainment’s most iconic action heroes within Call of Duty. In addition to adding Rambo and John McClane, we’re giving our players new weapons, gear, missions, modes, and even a Die Hard-inspired location like Nakatomi Plaza. We’re incredibly excited to offer thrilling content and experiences for Warzone, Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile.”

Starting today, the limited time Call of Duty ’80s Action Heroes content includes new playable iconic Operators across all platforms, new film-inspired points of interest and missions in Warzone, new modes in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, a themed multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Mobile, and new ’80s themed weapons, cosmetics and other items.

This ‘80s Action Movie limited-time crossover event and Season Three Reloaded follows Call of Duty’s continued momentum across the franchise, including surpassing more than 100 million players to date in Warzone and more than 500 million downloads of Call of Duty: Mobile worldwide, based on Activision internal estimates.

