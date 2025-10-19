ROG Xbox Ally X immerses gamers

What is the ROG Xbox Ally X?

The ROG Xbox Ally X, a new handheld gaming console, pulled me in with its sharp touchscreen display and mesmerising audio.

The device combines the Xbox ecosystem with the versatility of Windows. Developed in partnership among Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG), Xbox, and Windows, it brings console-style gaming to a portable and ergonomic device.

The first layer of immersion comes from the 1080p IPS display. The 7-inch screen can feel compact for certain games, but it responds quickly to both physical controls and touchscreen inputs. It delivers strong visuals with a peak brightness of 500 nits, while its 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium VRR ensure motion remains smooth and responsive.

Photo courtesy Xbox.

This was clear while platforming through the game Hollow Knight: Silksong , where combat and movement felt fluid. While desktop monitors and some handheld competitors may offer higher specs, the ROG Xbox Ally X provides an impressive balance of clarity, brightness, and smoothness.

Next is the audio, which is crisp and loud. The sound drew me in with its richness, adding depth and atmosphere. In fact, my gaming sessions felt more immersive than when I play using my high-quality headset.

Connectivity options are solid, with Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E providing reliable wireless performance. The device includes a 3.5mm audio jack, USB4, and USB-C ports with DisplayPort and Power Delivery support. It features a decently sized 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, and a UHS-II microSD card reader for expanded storage.

Xbox influence: design and Game Pass

One of the device’s defining aspects is the strong Xbox influence. The handheld takes design cues from the Xbox controller, featuring refined ergonomics that make it comfortable to hold. It weighs 715g, which is heavier than a standard controller but still light enough to remain comfortable in use.

The controls feel natural and well-built. The joysticks, buttons, bumpers, and triggers offer a satisfying level of feedback. Inputs feel deliberate and responsive, contributing to an enjoyable and precise user experience.

The handheld looks impressive, with a design that feels cohesive and premium. The dynamic lighting around the joysticks adds a touch of style without feeling excessive, while the signature ROG design elements complement the overall look.

The device comes with a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription, giving access to a wide library of games that includes major releases, indie titles, and PC exclusives. In an October 2025 press release, Xbox introduced new pricing tiers and library changes for Game Pass. As a result, players who continue the service after the trial will now pay higher subscription fees than before. Xbox justified the increase by citing expanded game libraries, including PC titles, unlimited cloud gaming, in-game benefits (including Riot Games titles), and a revamped Rewards with Xbox experience.

While Game Pass can be central to the experience, the Windows 11 system also lets players access games from other platforms like Battle.net and Steam through a unified, performance-focused interface.

The dedicated Xbox button opens an enhanced Game Bar overlay, allowing players to switch between games, chat with friends, and access Asus’s system control software, Armoury Crate SE.

Performance

The ROG Xbox Ally X is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor with eight cores and sixteen threads, supported by 24GB of onboard memory. A key upgrade from previous models is the inclusion of a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of 50 TOPS of AI performance.

This configuration handles multitasking well and uses integrated AMD Radeon graphics that deliver smooth gameplay without drawing excessive power.

The combination of these components keeps the device cool and stable. However, both performance and battery life can vary depending on the game and the mode selected (Windows, Silent, Performance, Turbo, or Manual).

How much does the ROG Xbox Ally X cost?

The ROG Xbox Ally X retails in South Africa at R18,999. A lower-spec version, the ROG Xbox Ally, is available at R12,999. Both devices include a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription. A detailed specification comparison is available on the Xbox website here.

Why does the ROG Xbox Ally X matter?

The ROG Xbox Ally X builds on the foundation of its predecessor with better performance, longer battery life, and improved comfort. It combines the Xbox interface with the flexibility of Windows, delivering a capable handheld gaming device.

“Handheld gaming is on the rise,” Jean du Plessis, Asus SA technical product trainer, told Gadget at a recent sneak peek event for the ROG Xbox Ally X. “At Comic Con, I was approached by multiple parents who are looking for a device that is able to do gaming for their kids on the side, but also double up as something they can do their homework on.

Photo: JASON BANNIER.

“The Ally will help with this, because even though it does have its pre-built software, you can escape and get out of it. And then use it as an actual laptop. It does wireless screen streaming as well, so you can extend your desktop to a second screen.

“You can have your main screen on the Ally, doing your homework, watching a movie, [and] something different on the extended screen,” said du Plessis. “You can then also pair a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse to it. It’s basically a mini laptop in your hands, just with a smaller screen.

“It’s very exciting for us to have been able to partner with Xbox and Microsoft, specifically on this, because this is like a pilot to have a longer lasting relationship and peripheral partnership with Microsoft.”

He told Gadget that Asus is expanding its collaboration with Microsoft through new co-developed controllers. This growing partnership, he said, signals Microsoft’s shift toward Asus as a preferred brand. It allows Asus to cater not only to gamers through its ROG products but also to a wider audience that includes graphic designers, video editors, and developers.

What are the biggest negatives?

Expensive device.

Varied performance and battery life.

Screen can be small for some games.

What are the biggest positives?

Bright, fluid 1080p 120Hz touchscreen display.

Comfortable Xbox-inspired ergonomics.

Crisp and immersive audio.

Access to multiple gaming platforms.

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.

