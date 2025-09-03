‘Silksong’ releases today, delays other games

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Steam’s most wishlisted game, a ‘Hollow Knight’ sequel, takes the series’ 2D action-platforming into a new adventure, writes JASON BANNIER.

Steam’s most wishlisted game of 2025, Hollow Knight: Silksong, is out today (4 September 2025), and it’s already causing trouble.

The long-awaited sequel to 2017’s acclaimed Metroidvania platformer Hollow Knight was first announced in 2019 by developer Team Cherry, and the sudden release date reveal at Gamescom 2025 last month prompted several publishers to push their own schedules to later dates.

If you want to know what scared off the competition, check out the new gameplay footage that debuted at Gamescom, which was followed shortly after by a release trailer confirming the launch date.

The original game has sold over 15-million copies as of August 2025. On Steam, it holds an overwhelmingly positive rating, with 95% of the 137,000 reviews marked as positive.

What is Hollow Knight: Silksong?

The Hollow Knight sequel Silksong centres on Hornet, a deadly Princess Knight who serves as the player’s character. The story begins with her capture and journey to Pharloom, a kingdom ruled by silk and song.

Alone in this unfamiliar world, players can battle mighty foes, uncover ancient mysteries, and embark on a perilous pilgrimage to the citadel at the kingdom’s peak.

The game expands on the original with an epic journey through hand-crafted environments, from mossy grottos and coral forests to gilded cities and misted moors.

Hornet can discover new powers, forge deadly tools, and master acrobatic combat as she faces over 200 enemy types and more than 40 legendary bosses. Each encounter tests player’s skills against beasts, assassins, hunters, and fallen kings.

Players can craft powerful weapons and traps, take on quests that reshape the realm, and help restore hope to Pharloom’s downtrodden inhabitants. For players looking for a tougher experience, Steel Soul Mode returns with higher difficulty settings.

The adventure features an orchestral score composed by Christopher Larkin, whose haunting melodies and powerful boss themes add to the beauty and melancholy of this haunted kingdom.

Which games were delayed because of Silksong?

Publisher Ysbryd Games announced that Demonschool would be delayed to avoid “wading into waters we can clearly see are blood red,” referencing Silksong’s release date reveal. Similarly, Panik Arcade said in a blog post titled “We have to delay CloverPit a bit (Silksong lol)” that they were moving the release to escape the “blast radius” of the highly anticipated sequel.

The developers of Little Witch in the Woods also chose to postpone their release, referring to Silksong as “a highly anticipated new title of a masterpiece in the gaming industry.” The roleplaying game Faeland was delayed, with the team saying they want to ensure it launches at a time when it can receive the attention and care it deserves.

The walking simulator Baby Steps was delayed. In online posts, the developers joked that the protagonist is allergic to hornets, a reference to Silksong’s main character, and shared a video of him walking around a statue of the heroine. Meanwhile, Stomp and the Sword of Miracles delayed the demo and Kickstarter, with the developer describing the situation as feeling “like a little krill trying not to get eaten by a blue whale.”

Where to play Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Hollow Knight: Silksong is available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox and Game Pass, Sony PlayStation 4 and 5, GOG, and Humble Bundle.

* Visit the ‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ website here .

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.