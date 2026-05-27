Instagram Instants sparks upload panic

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A new one-tap way to share disappearing photos resulted in confusion and accidental uploads, writes JASON BANNIER.

Even before Instagram’s new Instants feature rolled out globally, users with access to the one-tap photo-sending tool were sharing ways to disable it.

Instants launched two weeks ago (13 May 2026), and caused many users unfamiliar with the auto-send function to share images accidentally. The error: they selected the camera shutter button, not realising it would post the resultant image immediately.

The tool appears as a small stack of photos in the bottom-right corner of one’s inbox. The ephemeral posts are visible to Close Friends or mutual followers. Images remain saved in a user’s archive for up to a year and can be reshared as a Stories recap. Users can react and reply to Instants, with replies sent directly to direct messages.

Double-chinned selfies, memes, tutorials, and apology posts flooded the platform as users reacted to the feature. In response, Instagram pointed users toward tools such as Undo, archive deletion, and the option to hide Instants from the inbox.

Image supplied.

Alongside the Instagram update, the company launched a standalone Instants app in select countries on iOS and Android. Users can log in with an existing Instagram account and share Instants across both platforms. The feature includes Teen Accounts and Family Centre protections such as shared time limits, Sleep Mode, and parental supervision controls.

Instagram’s guide to how Instants works:

Go to your Instagram inbox and tap the mini stack of photos at the bottom right corner.

You can add a caption (unlike stories, you add the caption first), but can’t further edit instants.

Choose who to share your instants with – Close Friends or followers you follow back. Your friends can react, reply, and share instants as well.

Tap the white button below the camera to share as many times as you want. An undo button will automatically appear the moment you share an instant in case you want to quickly take it back before it gets shared with friends.

Instants you share will show up as a stack of photos in the bottom right corner of your friends’ inboxes, and disappear after viewed, and can’t be seen after 24 hours.

How to disable Instagram Instants:

Open Instagram and navigate to the profile page by tapping the profile image in the bottom-right corner.

Tap the three-line menu (≡) in the top-right corner.

Scroll down to the “What you see” section and select “Content preferences”.

Scroll to the bottom, find “Hide Instants in Inbox”, and toggle the switch on.

Safety and privacy

Instagram’s existing safety and privacy protections apply to Instants on both Instagram and the standalone Instants app. In-app controls such as block, mute, and restrict can be used to limit who can send or receive Instants, while posts are only visible to selected Close Friends or mutual followers.

For teenagers, Instants is integrated with Teen Accounts and parental supervision features already enabled on Instagram. The company says these include:

Shared time limits – Time spent on Instants (both the feature and the app) counts toward a teen’s daily time limit on Instagram.

Sleep Mode – Notifications are muted and access is restricted by default between 10pm and 7am for teens.

Same safety tools – Instagram’s in-app controls including block, mute, and restrict all apply to instants, whether you’re on Instagram or on the Instants app.

No screenshots – instants can’t be screenshot or screenrecorded.

Our Community Standards apply to Instants (both the feature and the app): We’ll use technology to find and remove instants that break these rules, and people can report instants for review.

Parent notification – Parents of supervised teens are notified the first time their teen downloads the Instants app.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.