NBA video game tournament to show on ESPN

2K, the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), have announced the NBA 2KPlayers Tournament, an NBA 2K20 video game tournament between 16 current NBA players. Beginning today, 3 April, in the USA, on ESPN and ESPN 2, players like top seeds Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks will compete in a single-elimination, player-only tournament on Xbox One. The tournament will screen at 1am on Saturday, 4 April, South African time.

The winner will be crowned the “ultimate NBA 2K20 champion” and select a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA, in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.



“We’re thrilled to partner with the NBA and NBPA to bring basketball back to fans throughout the world and to help those in need during these uncertain times,” says Jason Argent, 2K Senior Vice President, Sports Strategy and Licensing. “Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together – including athletes, fans and families – and we hope that everyone will enjoy the tournament.”



Matt Holt, NBA SVP of Global Partnerships, says: “We are excited to tip off the first ‘NBA 2K Players Tournament’ in partnership with the NBPA and 2K, continuing an ongoing effort to stay connected with NBA fans around the world, while also giving back in this time of need.”

“This tournament offers an opportunity for our players to compete with one another while also supporting their philanthropic efforts and engaging with their fans,” says Josh Goodstadt, EVP of Licensing for THINK450, the commercial arm of the NBPA.

Based on players’ seeding – which is determined first by NBA 2K rating, second by tenure – players will go head-to-head online in NBA 2K20. Prior to the tournament beginning, players will choose eight of today’s NBA teams, each of which can only be used once. If a mirror match is set, the away team is awarded first choice of team. Rounds one and two will be single elimination, with the semi-finals and finals running best of three.



Player Seeding*:

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (96) Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (90) Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers (87) Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (87) Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (86) Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers (85) Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (85) Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers (85) Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers (85) Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (85) DeMarcus Cousins (81) Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets (81) Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards (79) Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers (78) Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (78) Derrick Jones Jr., Miami Heat (78)

*Participating players subject to change.



Tournament coverage begins 3 April at 7:00 pm ET (or 4 April at 1:00 am), with a matchup between Jones Jr. (16) and Durant (1) tipping off at 7:30 pm ET (1:30am). Jones Jr. and Durant will each play as one of their pre-selected teams, with Jones Jr. choosing from the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, and Durant choosing from the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.



Tune-In Schedule:



Round 1

Saturday, 4 April:

1:00 am – 1:30 am SAST: NBA 2K Players Tournament Preview Show

1:30 am – 2:30 am SAST: Derrick Jones Jr. (16) vs. Kevin Durant (1)

Saturday, April 4: 2:30 am – 5:30 am SAST



Sunday, April 5: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm SAST



Quarterfinals

Wednesday, 9 April: 1:00 am – 5:00 am SAST



Semifinals & Finals

Saturday, April 11: Timing to be announced.



For more information on NBA 2K20, please visit https://nba.2k.com/2k20/, become a fan on Facebook, follow on Twitter and Instagram, or subscribe on YouTube.