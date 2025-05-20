Reshape reality in ‘Ruffy and the Riverside’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the adventure game, transitions between 3D and 2D allow Ruffy to access side-scrolling levels.

In Ruffy and the Riverside, players use a swap mechanic that lets them copy and paste textures between objects, reshaping the open world to solve puzzles and navigate obstacles. The ability allows players to transform elements, such as turning a waterfall into climbable vines or a river into a solid ice path.

Beyond environmental changes, swap allows for object conversion, such as turning unbreakable steel crates into wooden boxes or changing stone into wood to create makeshift boats. Additionally, the mechanic facilitates transitions between 3D and 2D gameplay, enabling Ruffy to access side-scrolling levels to collect treasures and uncover hidden areas.

Players face off against the villain Groll who seeks to destroy the World Core. Along the way, players encounter characters like Pip, the sassy bee; Sir Eddler, the adventurous mole; and Silja, the wise turtle, each offering distinct quests and dialogues.

Riverside is divided into seven distinct regions, each with side quests, collectibles, and challenges, including encounters with the Etoi and the Fish Gang. Players can use dreamstones to customise the game world by applying custom textures to various elements.

With its combination of puzzle-solving, platforming, and exploration, Ruffy and the Riverside aims to delivers a magical experience filled with creative possibilities and unexpected surprises.

Where to play?

Ruffy and the Riverside, is releasing on 26 June 2025 across Steam, Epic Store, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.