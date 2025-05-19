Time-bending mystery unfolds in ‘Causal Loop’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the sci-fi adventure game, players can record echoes of their actions to solve puzzles and manipulate time.

In the upcoming game Causal Loop, players take on the role of Bale, an exo-archaeologist who arrives on the alien planet Tor Ulsat to study the ruins of the lost Tor civilisation. Accompanied by Jen, an exo-linguist, Bale’s mission takes a dark turn when he inadvertently activates the Chronolith, an ancient device that shatters reality and traps him in a looping timeline.

As Bale explores the fractured world where echoes of the past and future intertwine, he must uncover the fate of the Tor civilisation and find a way to escape the loop before it consumes him. Assisting Bale is Walter, an AI companion integrated into his spacesuit, guiding him through the chaotic environment. Throughout the game, Bale encounters the Observer, a mysterious presence monitoring his progress, and Omega, a rogue echo of himself attempting to thwart his mission.

Photo supplied.

Gameplay, mechanics and visuals

The game’s key feature, Echo Branching, allows players to record, replay, and interact with up to three duplicates of their past actions. This mechanic enables strategic manipulation of alien systems such as teleporters, force fields, and terminals, blending logic, timing, and narrative depth. The echoes, however, have limitations; they cannot cross paths with the primary player and may desynchronise if obstructed.

Inspired by iconic titles like Portal and The Talos Principle, Causal Loop challenges players with intricate puzzles designed to support the story, blending exploration with critical thinking. The game features 16 levels with about 10 hours of gameplay.

Developed using Unreal Engine 5.2, Causal Loop features detailed environments and a narrative-driven structure influenced by films like Interstellar, combining problem-solving with a story-focused approach.

Photo supplied.

Availability and development

Causal Loop is scheduled to release in the second quarter of 2025, initially on PC via Steam, Epic Games, and GOG. Potential ports to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are being considered.

Causal Loop is developed by Mirebound Interactive, a studio that includes former Blizzard employees with experience on titles such as Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, and Overwatch.