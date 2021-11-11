Ring brings affordable Video Doorbell Wired in SA

Ring has expanded its doorbell line-up in South Africa with the Ring Video Doorbell Wired. The new smart doorbell offers an easy-to-use, smart tech security solution for R1,299.

It has a compact slim design and connects to a user’s smartphone via the Ring App. It has robust features such as 1080p HD video with night vision; two-way talk; and audio with noise cancellation. It offers a clear field of view and the ability to see and speak with visitors at one’s door – no matter where a user is. It gives users a choice to add additional features such as the Ring Chime (R499) and the power adapter (R699) to the doorbell depending on the existing set-up.

Customisable motion zones allow customers to create specific zones that trigger alerts and privacy zones they do not wish to monitor. With these zones set, advanced motion detection activates recording when movement is detected by the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, sending an alert to the Ring app.

Once installed (either DIY or via installed by an accredited Ring supplier), Ring Video Doorbell Wired is easy to use and customers have complete control over their experience within the Ring app. It is also compatible with Alexa.

“Since day one, Ring’s focus has been to invent home security solutions that solve real customer problems. With Ring Video Doorbell Wired, we packed the features that matter into a small, stylish design, giving customers more choice when it comes to selecting the Ring Video Doorbell that best fits their needs,” says Gladwel Soko, sales business manager for Ring Southern Africa. “And at R1,299, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is an affordable option for those just getting started or looking to expand their Rings of security.”

Ring Protect Plan subscribers can access additional features like Colour Pre-Roll, a six-second video preview that shows what triggered a motion alert at the door. Other features include People Only Mode, a refined motion alert sent only when human beings are detected, and Rich Notifications, which show a snapshot preview to see what’s happening in real-time before opening the Ring app.

Availability

Ring products are available in South Africa through Takealot, Builders Warehouse, iStore, Incredible Connection and Leroy Merlin.