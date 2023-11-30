Beyoncé reborn in ‘Renaissance’ 

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The film follows Beyoncé’s process in mastering her craft to execute a 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking world tour.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, chronicles Beyoncé’s record-setting global world tour, opens at Ster-Kinekor movie theatres today (1 December).

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour.

The record-setting worldwide concert tour spanned 56 shows, 39 cities, and 12 countries, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.

The production welcomed more than 2.7-million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to watch the show. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, a monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is opening in thousands of movie theatres globally beginning today, 1 December 2023.

The experience will air Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day. It will also be available in all Ster-Kinekor’s IMAX and Cine Prestige cinemas nationally.