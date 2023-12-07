Meet the politician whose weapon was song

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Follow the Ugandan opposition leader’s fight for justice and democracy in National Geographic’s ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’.

Bobi Wine: The People’s President delves into the life of the Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine, a former member of parliament and superstar musician. Born in Kampala’s slums, Wine risks his life and his family’s safety to combat president Yoweri Museveni’s enduring regime.

Museveni, in power since 1986, faces criticism for extending his presidency through constitutional changes. The film captures Wine’s 2021 presidential run, when he employs music to denounce the perceived dictatorial regime, advocating for the oppressed and voiceless in Uganda.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known by his stage name Bobi Wine, leads the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the People Power Movement. Beyond politics, he advocates for various causes, including hospital sanitisation and children’s education, using music as a form of peaceful protest.

Barbara “Barbie” Itungo Kyagulanyi, Wine’s wife, is an author, philanthropist, and human rights activist. Her NGO, Caring Hearts Uganda, focuses on rural development, emphasising health care, maternity, education, and sanitary programs.

Christopher Sharp, born in Uganda, directed and produced the documentary, aiming to inspire those struggling under oppressive regimes, by showcasing Wine’s sacrifice and resilience.

Moses Bwayo, co-director and cinematographer, faced personal risks, including arrest and injury, capturing Wine’s campaign journey.

John Battsek, a renowned documentary producer, captures Wine’s sacrifices providing a distinct perspective on the struggle for change.

The National Geographic documentary offers a concise glimpse into Wine’s life, shedding light on the challenges faced by those opposing entrenched political regimes in their quest for justice and democracy.

* Stream Bobi Wine: The People’s President on National Geographic (DSTV: Channel 181), Disney+, or StarSat: 220 on DTH, 220 on DTT (249 on DTT in Uganda).