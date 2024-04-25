‘The Fall Guy’ blasts into cinemas

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Ryan Gosling takes on the role of a stuntman in an action-packed comedy now on screen at Ster-Kinekor cinemas.

Ryan Gosling takes on the adrenalin-pumping role of the stuntman Colt Seavers in The Fall Guy. It contains explosive scenes, like Colt’s vehicle barrel-rolling through the air, ending with Colt giving a thumbs-up for a successful stunt.

The action-comedy, currently screening at Ster-Kinekor cinemas, tells the story of a stuntman who steps away from the industry to focus on his health and well-being. However, when Tom Ryder, a prominent actor and Colt’s former double, mysteriously disappears during the production of a high-budget film, the stuntman is drawn back into action.

The situation is further complicated as the movie director turns out to be Jody Moreno, his ex-girlfriend. Faced with the potential shutdown of the movie, Colt steps up to find Tom and ensure the success of Jody’s first major project.

Jody is played by Emily Blunt (Edge of Tomorrow and The Devil Wears Prada). Other cast members include Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train and The King’s Man), and Hannah Waddingham (Sex Education).

It is directed by David Leitch, a stunt performer and coordinator himself, known for his work on John Wick and Bullet Train.

The Fall Guy is loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name.