Movie of the Week
SA crew makes history with new comedy movie
The comedy drama ‘#Lovemyselfie’ releases in cinemas today, writes JASON BANNIER.
In the movie #Lovemyselfie, renowned local television personality Adele Swan finds herself on a path of self-exploration after uncovering her fiancé’s betrayal. Presented with an opportunity to regain her financial footing by leading a campaign on a lavish cruise, Adele plunges into a whirlwind of unforeseen escapades and rekindles lost relationships.
Audiences can expect a range of emotions, from bittersweet to laugh-out-loud moments.
The film makes history as the first South African crew to film a movie aboard an operating MSC Cruise ship. Despite the challenges of working amid holiday-goers, the cast and crew persevered. The film includes TikTok sensation Chané Grobler, comedian Moses Williams, Robyn Scott, Chanelle de Jager, Chris van Niekerk, Thokozile Ntsinga, and a cameo by co-producer Kurt Darren. Other cast members include Roos, Kevin Smith, June van Merch, Hélène Truter, Joannie Combrink, and Lida Botha.
Ross Volk, MD of MSC Cruises South Africa says: “We are thrilled to have collaborated with the team behind #Lovemyselfie. This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting local talent and storytelling.”
#Lovemyselfie director Lika Berning says: “I could not have asked for a better crew and cast. Despite of long shooting hours, filming between 11 at night and 6 in the morning the team stayed professional and positive and it really shows on screen. The support from Ross Volk and his amazing team at MSC Cruises made all the difference.”
#Lovemyselfie is being screened from today (8 March) at select Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor cinemas across South Africa, including Nu Metro Ballito, Boardwalk, Canal Walk, Clearwater, Loch Logan, Menlyn Park, Woodlands, Welkom, and Worcester, as well as Ster-Kinekor Brooklyn Mall, Garden Route Mall, Somerset Mall, and Tygervalley, and Movies at The Ridge Casino and Silver Star Casino.