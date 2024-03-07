SA crew makes history with new comedy movie

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the movie #Lovemyselfie, renowned local television personality Adele Swan finds herself on a path of self-exploration after uncovering her fiancé’s betrayal. Presented with an opportunity to regain her financial footing by leading a campaign on a lavish cruise, Adele plunges into a whirlwind of unforeseen escapades and rekindles lost relationships.

Audiences can expect a range of emotions, from bittersweet to laugh-out-loud moments.

The film makes history as the first South African crew to film a movie aboard an operating MSC Cruise ship. Despite the challenges of working amid holiday-goers, the cast and crew persevered. The film includes TikTok sensation Chané Grobler, comedian Moses Williams, Robyn Scott, Chanelle de Jager, Chris van Niekerk, Thokozile Ntsinga, and a cameo by co-producer Kurt Darren. Other cast members include Roos, Kevin Smith, June van Merch, Hélène Truter, Joannie Combrink, and Lida Botha.

Ross Volk, MD of MSC Cruises South Africa says: “We are thrilled to have collaborated with the team behind #Lovemyselfie. This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting local talent and storytelling.”

#Lovemyselfie director Lika Berning says: “I could not have asked for a better crew and cast. Despite of long shooting hours, filming between 11 at night and 6 in the morning the team stayed professional and positive and it really shows on screen. The support from Ross Volk and his amazing team at MSC Cruises made all the difference.”

#Lovemyselfie is being screened from today (8 March) at select Nu Metro and Ster-Kinekor cinemas across South Africa, including Nu Metro Ballito, Boardwalk, Canal Walk, Clearwater, Loch Logan, Menlyn Park, Woodlands, Welkom, and Worcester, as well as Ster-Kinekor Brooklyn Mall, Garden Route Mall, Somerset Mall, and Tygervalley, and Movies at The Ridge Casino and Silver Star Casino.