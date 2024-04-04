Prepare for BTS on Imax, next week only

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Suga movie, capturing the live music of BTS Suga’s Encore Concert, will screen only twice in South Africa, at all Imax theatres.

BTS Suga’s Encore Concert has been captured in imax movie format, and will be screened just twice next week, in select cinemas worldwide. Suga (also known as Agust D) is a rapper, songwriter and producer, and forms part of the hugely successful South Korean K-Pop band BTS. The full title of the film is: ‘Suga | Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ The Movie’.

This cinematic cut was captured across the final three nights of his tour and delivers a theatrical experience. The concert film features special performances from BTS stars RM, Jung Kook and Jimin, as they join Suga on stage.

As the grand finale of a world tour, this movie marks the culmination of 25 concerts held in 10 cities, which captivated a total audience of 290,000 through its run. The film gives cinema audiences the opportunity to relive all the highlight moments from the concert, encompassing Suga’s rich musical world, electrifying joint performances, and his explosive energy.

The movie will be screened on Wednesday, 10 April at 19:00, and on Saturday,13 April, at 15:00, in Ster-Kinekor’s Imax cinemas: The Grove in Tshwane; Cradlestone, Eastgate and Mall of Africa in Johannesburg; Gateway in Durban; Baywest in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth); and at Blue Route, CapeGate and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Bookings are now open, and the screening time is 1 hour and 24 minutes.