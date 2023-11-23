Hunger Games: Peek into Panem’s past

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ , currently in cinemas, explores the dark roots of the Hunger Games’ origins.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, a prequel to The Hunger Games, premiered in cinemas last weekend. The dystopian action movie revolves around Coriolanus Snow, the ambitious son of General Crassus, striving to restore his family’s prosperity in the aftermath of the First Rebellion with the Districts. Coriolanus, played by Tom Blyth, emerges as one of the top students at the Capitol Academy, earning the coveted role of mentor for the 10th Annual Hunger Games.

Set 64 years before the events of the first film, the prequel explores the dynamics of Coriolanus’ relationship with Lucy Gray Baird, the District 12 female tribute, played by Rachel Zegler, during the tumultuous 10th Hunger Games. As the plot unfolds, viewers witness the intricacies of the Games, including the introduction of mentors and the influence of Capitol figure Casca Highbottom on their approach.

The central narrative unfolds against the backdrop of political machinations, rebellion, and personal struggles. Coriolanus, driven by ambition and a desire to regain his family’s status, navigates a world where survival is paramount, and alliances come at a cost.

The plot introduces Sejanus Plinth, played by Jason Schwartzman, a wealthy friend of Coriolanus, whose disdain for the Games’ cruelty leads to a rebellious act with profound consequences.

As the Games progress, alliances are formed, loyalties tested, and secrets unravel.

The film stars Peter Dinklage, Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, and Viola Davis, among others. Directed by Francis Lawrence and based on Suzanne Collins’ 2020 novel of the same name, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is currently screening in cinemas.