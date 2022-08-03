Stream of the Day
Relive the Great Train Robbery
A two-part movie on the most audacious robbery in UK history will stream in Britbox from this week
Sixty years ago, on 8 August 1963, Britain awoke to the news of the biggest and most audacious robbery in the country’s history. The hijacking of a train 55km from central London left the country stunned and avid for details on who did it, and just how they managed to pull it off. This two-part character-driven period drama stars Jim Broadbent, James Fox, Luke Evans, Martin Compston and Neil Maskell.
Part one, titled A Robber’s Tale, is a classic heist movie filled with wit, suspense, action and a joyous sense of period, following Bruce Reynolds (Evans – The Alienist, The Pembrokeshire Murders) and his team of mid-level criminals in a major theft that baffled the police and thrilled the general public.
Part two, A Copper’s Tale, is told from the perspective of Tommy Butler (Oscar winner Broadbent – Iris, The Gathering Storm, Downton Abbey) and his elite team of investigators, as they try to crack one of the biggest crimes of the post-war period, conducted in the full glare of public and media scrutiny. In a race against time, can they put the criminals involved behind bars before they flee the country – and where’s the money?
Watch on:www.britbox.com