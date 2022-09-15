Rectron, EcoFlow, expand power range

A leading tech distributor has teamed up with a portable power specialist to roll out renewable energy systems

Load shedding and hikes in utility prices are driving many South Africans to seek out alternative power solutions that are less dependent on the electricity grid, such as EcoFlow portable power stations. These battery-powered generators provide both backup energy and storage, with fast charging speeds and large capacity for a range of uses.

“Given the instabilities of our power situation in this country, we are partnering with EcoFlow in expanding our innovative backup energy solutions to offer efficiency, convenience and portability in providing power for a variety of off-the-grid scenarios,” says Matthew Hall, product director at Rectron South Africa.

The EcoFlow Delta series is designed as a robust battery-powered solution to provide backup power during blackouts and power outages. Unlike fuel-run generators, they operate with no fumes, can be used both indoors and outdoors, and are able to keep essential appliances, lights and devices running. For example, the Delta Pro gives 3.6kWh of capacity, for several hours of heavy-duty use, and the Delta Max, which can charge up to 80% in just over an hour, has a huge 3400W AC output for the likes of fridges and even power tools.

The EcoFlow River series is ideal for power on the go on road trips or camping, The River Pro offers an expandable capacity of up to 1440Wh, 600W AC output, and a 200W solar charging option. The River can power up to 10 devices, while the River Max has an extra battery, which doubles the capacity, and runtime.

Nicky Wang, Africa senior account executive at EcoFlow, says: “Our mission is to develop renewable power solutions that make an industrial amount of power accessible to a consumer. We are building a complete ecosystem that not only addresses power generation and storage but users as well.”