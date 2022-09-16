Band 7 brings basics to fitness

A small, light, and comfortable fitness tracker, the Huawei Band 7 is an affordable fitness band offering a variety of monitoring functions. These include measurements of blood oxygen, and customary data like step counting, heart rate, and calories burnt. Third-party watch faces can be downloaded or purchased.

It is a fairly basic device for someone who is at the beginning stages of their fitness journey, but with a strong companion app that is capable of establishing a range of fitness objectives.

A key point is that this is a fitness tracker rather than a fully-fledged smartwatch. The advantage of this is that it focuses on its specialities and what it does well.

The band has a 37mm AMOLED display with interchangeable watch faces, in a casing that is just 9.99mm thick. The band weighs only 16g without the strap, and the user can easily detach and reattach the straps using the pins underneath. The touch screen is used for all other functions, and there is just one side button for navigation.

The device is charged through a small block with a USB-A attachment, but there is no power brick included. It does charge quickly, however, and battery life is excellent, with an estimated two-week use on one charge. Fitting the charger is a little fiddly as opposed to a “snap”.

Sleep monitoring is a speciality of the Band 7. It features TruSleep 2.0, which measures the various stages of sleep, real-time heart rate, and breathing rate, to generate an extensive breakdown of an individual’s sleep stages.

Approximately 100 types of personalised advice for bettering sleep quality are available on the Huawei Health app. Along with sleep duration, deep sleep ratio, wake-up counter, breathing quality, and sleep suggestions, it also offers eight sleeping metrics. The Huawei Health app provides clear graphs and reports, allowing users to sync and track all the parameters measured from daily activities and exercises.

The Band 7 is tied to a phone through the Huawei Health app and Bluetooth connection. An aspect to consider is that the app requires a third-party website to be accessed when using certain Android devices, and connectivity and syncing of the watch might be challenging.

The Huawei Band 7 can be purchased from Takealot for R1 999.00 and Sportsman’s Warehouse for R1 699.90. It comes in four colour options: Graphite Black, Wilderness Green, Nebula Pink, and Flame Red.