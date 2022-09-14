Micro-car takes IFA mobility honours

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Mind-Shifter 2022 startup competition saw City Transformer from Tel Aviv beating nine other innovative concepts

An electric micro-car has taken the line honours in the Mind-Shifter 2022 startup competition held at the SHIFT Mobility innovation conference at the IFA Berlin expo earlier this month.

Ten finalists and semi-finalists vied for the award, which honors the best business ideas that combine technology with mobility and sustainability. The winner was the CT-1 all-electric micro-car from Tel Aviv start-up City Transformer

The CT-1 micro-car can reduce its track width to one meter at the push of a button and thus adapt to cramped urban spaces, for example when manoeuvring and parking. With this concept, City Transformer aims to curb urban traffic chaos and create more space on the roads.

The vehicle requires significantly fewer resources in production as well as in daily use.

The other finalists of Mind-Shifter 2022 were:

Theo (delivery robots, Berlin); and

VePa – Vertical Parking (sustainable urban mobility hubs, Munich).

The semi-finalists were:

RadSee (4D radar, Israel);

ParcelP (energy-efficient parcel logistics, Bremen);

DirecTrainSystems (optimised rail logistics, Israel);

Second Ride (electric conversion kits for mopeds, Berlin);

recyclehero (pick-up service for recyclables, Hamburg);

2roam (innovative bus logistics, Hamburg); and

Vesputi GmbH (software for public transport integration, Leipzig).

Members of the jury are Dr. Hans Hamer (CEO SHIFT Mobility), Britta Reineke (Founder electric), Erinn Loucks (Editor in Chief Dealerscope & connected design), Carsten Heintzsch (advertising), Michael Schmidt (UBS), and Nadine Hanfstein (Creative Director ramp).

* For more information, visit: https://shift-mobility-ifa.com/mind-shifter/