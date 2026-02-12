‘Reanimal’ delivers new co-op horror

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

From the studio behind ‘Little Nightmares’ comes a shared story centred on exploration and environmental puzzles.

A new horror-adventure game titled Reanimal, from the developer behind the first two entries in the Little Nightmares series, releases today (13 February 2026).

The launch marks Tarsier Studios’ first major release since those titles, which achieved strong commercial and critical success. While they developed the original games, the franchise’s third instalment was produced by a different studio, Supermassive Games.

Reanimal places players in the roles of a brother and sister trapped on a dark, fragmented island as they attempt to rescue their missing friends. The journey unfolds across land and water, with players navigating eerie environments by foot and boat while uncovering fragments of a larger, unsettling story. The game supports singleplayer as well as local and online co-op, with a shared camera designed to heighten tension and claustrophobia.

Photo courtesy Steam.

Rather than relying on combat, the game focuses on exploration, environmental puzzles and co-operation, requiring players to use their wits and work together to survive. The experience emphasises thick atmosphere and sustained tension, while framing the narrative around themes of hope and redemption in extreme circumstances.

Tarsier Studios brings its distinctive visual style to a new cast of twisted creatures and damaged but resilient child characters, with designs inspired by fragments of the characters’ troubled pasts. The developer has positioned Reanimal as a darker and more intense experience that expands on its approach to psychological and environmental storytelling, offering a shared horror adventure built around fear, vulnerability and co-operation.

Where to play Reanimal

Reanimal is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2. A demo is available.