Grand Budapest Hotel opens doors to Netflix

Wes Anderson’s magnificent Oscar-winning film follows a concierge and his protégé as they become entangled in a high-stakes dispute.

The Grand Budapest Hotel is streaming on Netflix from today (12 February 2026). Wes Anderson’s Oscar-winning movie is among the director’s most acclaimed works, blending design, comedy, mystery and period storytelling.

At the film’s centre is a relationship between the hotel’s meticulous concierge and a young lobby boy, whose loyalty and ambition draw him into a world of eccentric guests, rigid routines and unexpected complications. The story is set in a fictional European country between the wars and unfolds through a layered narrative that shifts between different time periods and perspectives.

The Grand Budapest Hotel received nine nominations at the 2015 Academy Awards, winning best original score, best makeup and hairstyling, best costume design, and best production design. It stands as a clear expression of Anderson’s signature filmmaking approach, combining meticulous visual composition with tightly controlled humour and heightened theatricality.

The movie uses a central dispute to explore themes of friendship, loyalty and the passing of an era. It progresses through character-driven moments and carefully staged sequences, maintaining a light, playful tone while avoiding any revelation of its key twists.

The ensemble cast is led by Ralph Fiennes (28 Years Later and Schindler’s List) as the hotel’s fastidious concierge, alongside Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as his devoted protégé. The film includes performances from Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Edward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Murray, with many regular Anderson collaborators appearing in supporting roles throughout the story.