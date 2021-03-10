Razer releases smart glasses

Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, has announced the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses, its first eyewear product. The smart glasses combine 35% blue light filtering lenses, 99% UVA/UVB protective polarised sunglasses, touch controls, and open-ear audio.

Razer says the 48g lightweight design delivers a comfortable fit for extended use, particularly during work-from-home sessions. It will be available in rectangular or round frame designs, each in two sizes with subtle branding.

“The Razer Anzu modernizes the wearable category in terms of convenience and blue light or UV protection,” says John Moore, head of sales and marketing at Razer. “With Anzu, Razer is entering the market at a time when there is a surge of people working from home – where eye protection, hands-free communication and smart features are now in high demand.”

Protect your eyes in style

Consumers spend long hours using mobile devices, laptops and computer displays for both business and pleasure, which exposes their eyes to blue light. The Anzu is a solution to filter out the damaging light of digital devices and the sun. They come with pre-installed 35% blue light filtering lenses to protect from screen glare and reducing digital eyestrain. For outdoor activities, replacement polarised lenses are included in the bundle to shield eyes from 99% of UVA/UVB rays.

Modern and discreet eyewear with low latency, open-ear audio

The customised Bluetooth 5.1 connection enables industry-leading 60ms latency for smooth, stutter-free sound. A discreet omnidirectional mic and speakers built into the Anzu frame provide hands-free communication from the glasses, without having to plug in earbuds.

With more than 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, the smart glasses have the juice to power through most of the workday. When folded up and not in use, power is conserved by shutting off to achieve nearly two weeks of standby power.

A touch interface on the side of the frame can change music tracks, play or pause media, manage conference calls, and activate the smartphone’s voice assistant.

Available in different sizes and styles, they have a water-resistant IPX4 design to be splashproof, so workouts and unfortunate spills or weather will not be a problem. Product packaging includes Anzu Smart Glasses with 35% blue light filtering lenses pre-installed, 99% UVA/UVB protective polarized sunglass replacement lenses, USB-A charging cable, cleaning cloth, and a carrying case to store the frames and additional lenses.

The Anzu is selling in the US for $200. For more information on the Razer Anzu, click here.