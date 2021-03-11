S!NG launches NFT creator app

S!NG, a developer of tools that allow creators to control distribution and monetise their work, has launched the world’s first free mobile application designed to instantly mint NFTs to sell or license online. These tokens allow artists to create verifiably-unique originals of their work, while protecting intellectual property.

The app is free to download for iOS, and can be used with no experience in blockchain or NFT technology.

S!NG was co-founded by Jim Harmon and Geoff Osler, a veteran of Apple and Adobe. Other significant input comes from musicians, visual artists, and entertainment industry executives including photographer Chase Jarvis, music industry leaders Ericka Coulter and Justin Pinder, and musicians including DJ Numark, Rasta Root, Raine Maida.

The S!NG app is powered by the Ethereum blockchain, a powerful technology that time stamps and verifies original ownership of a file, even after it’s been shared.

Osler says: “Bringing this powerful new tool to anyone who creates or manages creative work, became our mission. Whether you’re a songwriter, photographer, visual artist, beatmaker, or author, S!NG was made with you in mind.”

“S!NG is the safest and easiest platform for creators to mint NFTs,” says Raine Maida, a technologist and frontman for the multi-platinum-selling Our Lady Peace, who serves as the company’s Chief Product Officer. “There is no better time to be an artist than right now, because we are on the precipice of an artistic revolution where control belongs to the artist.”