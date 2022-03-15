Rainbow Sports Global launches African Football Data Centre

The free-to-use data centre provides information on the financial performance of African clubs and leagues

Rainbow Sports Global has launched the African Football Data Centre (AFDC), which is an open, digital platform created in support of the development of football on the continent. The interactive platform, developed in cooperation with Football Benchmark, covers a broad range of data on African football.



The free-to-use data centre provides information on the financial performance of African clubs and leagues, including commercial and broadcasting revenues, data on major football stadia on the continent, among others. It also tracks the market value of some 700 African players contracted in top European leagues and the social media performance of hundreds of football entities (clubs, competitions, current and former players) on the most popular social channels. AFDC is available for all decision-makers, media and fans. There are plans for further developing the platform in a joint effort, by adding new features and themes.



Kingsley Pungong, CEO of Rainbow Sports Global, and initiator of AFDC, says:“The African Football Data Centre is a milestone achievement in supporting the professionalization of the business of football on the continent. In fact, this is the most comprehensive research and analysis of the status of professional football in Africa to date.’’



Andrea Sartori, founder of Football Benchmark, says: “Football Benchmark is proud to partner with Rainbow Sports Global, and power this landmark initiative. We believe that the data and insights the African Football Data Centre provides will help the management of clubs and organizations to make informed decisions, build viable strategies and establish sustainable operations.”



For more information on the platform, visit www.AfricanFootballDataCentre.com