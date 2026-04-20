Geely E2 – no more fuel costs

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Geely has brought the E2 to the local market, offering a compact and straightforward electric hatchback, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Geely is making a play in the affordable electric space with the new E2, a compact hatchback that arrives with plenty more going on than a plug and a badge. On paper, it slots into the premium entry-level EV segment, but it is interesting to see how much thought seems to have gone into making it feel like a regular car first, and an electric car second.

Designed with urban life in mind, the E2 keeps it compact. It is available in South Africa in two derivatives: Aspire and Apex, both aimed at everyday usability. However, the Apex adds a few extra toys for those who like their tech turned up.

At 4,135 mm long, with a 2,650 mm wheelbase, it is city-friendly without looking toy-like. In fact, the proportions seem quite well judged. Short overhangs, a long wheelbase and a flat-floor EV platform should help it feel roomy inside. The closed grille, slim LED lights and tidy rear end keep things modern.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Aspire rides on 15-inch steel wheels with aero covers, while the Apex steps things up with 16-inch alloys, two-tone paint, privacy glass and a few styling flourishes. Nothing outrageous, but enough to distinguish the two.

Inside, Geely appears to have had a bit of fun. A 14.6-inch touchscreen and 8.8-inch digital cluster dominate the cabin, while a claimed 30-plus storage compartments suggest somebody in the development team may have been obsessed with finding places to hide loose change, cables and takeaway receipts.

Practicality looks decent too. There is a 375-litre boot, which expands to 1,320 litres, plus a 70-litre frunk. Yes, a frunk: a front trunk. Because apparently one boot is no longer enough.

Underneath it all sits an 85 kW electric motor producing 150 Nm, sending power to the rear wheels. That rear-wheel-drive layout is unusual in this segment and adds an interesting twist, especially paired with multi-link rear suspension. It is not a hot hatch, but 0-50 km/h in 4.6 seconds should make darting away from traffic lights entertaining enough, while 0-100 km/h in 11.5 seconds and a 130 km/h top speed keep expectations sensible.

The 39.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery delivers up to 325 km of WLTP range, with energy consumption rated at 15.2 kWh/100 km. That should be more than enough for commuting and general city duty, although the real-world range will, as always, depend on how enthusiastic one becomes with the accelerator.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Charging figures look competitive. AC charging takes about 6.5 hours from 10 to 100%, while a DC fast charge can take the battery from 30 to 80% in around 25 minutes, with charging speeds up to 70 kW. There is also battery pre-heating and Vehicle-to-Load capability, meaning the E2 can power external devices. Which raises the possibility of running a coffee machine off the car. Priorities.

Geely’s Flyme Auto Smart System sounds like something from science fiction, but includes the expected Android Auto, Bluetooth and 4G connectivity. The Apex adds a 360-degree camera with transparent chassis view, which sounds almost like cheating when parking.

Safety is well covered. Standard kit includes ABS, ESC, traction control, six airbags, hill-start assist and tyre pressure monitoring. Apex buyers also get the full ADAS suite, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and forward collision warning.

The Aspire covers the essentials with fabric seats, manual air conditioning, a four-speaker audio system, rear camera, sensors and keyless entry. The Apex adds vegan leather, wireless charging, six speakers, ambient lighting and the full suite of safety aids.

Pricing

The Geely E2 is priced from R339,900 for the Aspire and R389,900 for the Apex.

Ownership benefits include:

4-year / 150,000 km vehicle warranty

8-year / 200,000 km battery warranty

3-year / 200,000 km service plan

5-year unlimited kilometre roadside assistance

All models include a wallbox home charger (T&Cs apply, subject to Geely Finance).

Geely currently operates 32 dealerships in South Africa.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.