Can customer engagement survive beyond PowerPoint?

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Companies must address the “personalisation paradox”, writes LAUREN WORTMANN, MD for application services of NTT Data for Middle East and Africa.

Most organisations today have a clear vision for customer engagement. The slides are polished. The strategy decks are confident. The ambition is real.

And yet, many customers still experience something very different in practice. Disjointed journeys. Repeated questions. Brands that promise personalisation but fail to remember even the basics.

Somewhere between intention and reality, customer engagement strategies stall. They get stuck in PowerPoint.

This gap between ambition and delivery is one of the most persistent challenges facing organisations today. It is not a lack of strategy. It is not even a lack of technology. It is a failure to execute, end to end, in the messy, complex reality of how organisations truly operate.

Strategy is not the hard part anymore

Over the past few years, customer-centric thinking has gone mainstream. Leaders understand that experience matters. They know that customers expect interactions to be seamless, relevant and consistent across channels.

In many boardrooms, the conversation has already moved beyond whether customer engagement is important. The question now is why, despite all this awareness, progress still feels slow.

One reason is that organisations often overestimate what strategy and technology alone can achieve. A new platform, a new roadmap or a new vision statement can create the illusion of momentum. But without the operational muscle to bring it to life, nothing really changes for the customer.

This is especially true when personalisation is treated as a marketing initiative rather than an enterprise-wide capability. You can promise hyper-personalised experiences all you like, but if your data is fragmented, your systems do not talk to each other and your teams work in silos, those promises quickly fall apart.

Customers notice. And when they do, trust erodes fast.

The personalisation paradox in action

We are seeing what I often describe as a personalisation paradox. Customer expectations are rising rapidly, but organisational readiness is lagging behind.

Personalisation is no longer a differentiator. It is a baseline expectation. Customers assume that if they have already shared information, you will remember it. They expect context to carry across channels. They want interactions to feel connected, not repetitive. Nobody has ever been thrilled to fill in the same forms over and over again.

Lauren Wortmann, managing director for application services, Middle East and Africa. Photo supplied.

Yet many organisations are simply not set up to deliver this expectation consistently. Legacy systems hold data in different places. Operating models are fragmented. Skills and governance have not kept pace with investment in platforms.

The result is a growing execution gap. Businesses invest heavily in customer engagement technologies but struggle to translate those investments into lived experiences that feel coherent and personal.

In some cases, the problem is compounded by overengineering. Teams try to design the perfect experience across every touchpoint, all at once. Complexity increases. Delivery slows. And customers see very little improvement.

Execution happens in the details

Closing the gap between ambition and delivery requires a shift in mindset. Real progress does not come from bigger transformation programmes or more elaborate strategies. It comes from disciplined execution, grounded in the reality of how customers actually move through your organisation.

That often means starting smaller, not bigger.

Instead of trying to fix everything at once, organisations should focus on specific customer journeys that matter most. Look closely at where friction shows up. Align people, processes and data around those moments. Then deliver incremental improvements that actually work in practice.

This approach may sound less exciting than a bold, multi-year transformation plan. But it is far more effective. Each execution win builds confidence, capability and momentum. Over time, those wins add up to meaningful change.

Crucially, this also forces organisations to confront the hard work that sits beneath the strategy. Breaking down silos. Improving data quality. Clarifying ownership. Enabling teams on the ground to act on insight in real time.

None of these fit neatly on a slide. But it is exactly where customer engagement strategies succeed or fail.

From intention to impact

Customer-centric goals are a good starting point. But ambition without execution is just theatre.

If organisations want their engagement strategies to move beyond PowerPoint, they need to be honest about the gap between what they promise and what they can currently deliver. They need to stop assuming that technology will magically solve operational problems. And they need to prioritise execution with the same energy they bring to strategy.

The brands that succeed will be the ones that treat customer engagement not as a vision statement, but as a day-to-day discipline. One that connects data, systems and teams around real customer journeys. One that values progress over perfection. And one that recognises that meaningful experiences are built through consistent delivery, not big ideas alone.

Because in the end, customers do not experience your strategy. They perceive what happens to them and come to conclusions based on these experiences regardless of best-laid intentions.