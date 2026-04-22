Chery Q set to electrify Auto China

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The reimagined 2026 model of the Q, a compact electric vehicle, will launch in South Africa this year.

A reimagined fully electric Chery Q will be previewed at Auto China 2026, a biennial global auto show taking place from 24 April to 3 May in Beijing. The new compact model will launch in South Africa later this year. In some international markets, the same vehicle is referred to as the QQ.

The vehicle forms part of Chery’s broader electrification strategy in SA. Over the past year, the automaker expanded the local range with hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, including the Tiggo Cross CSH Hybrid and the Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8, and Tiggo 9 CSH plug-in hybrids.

Chery will use the Beijing event to present the Q as a premium compact EV. The vehicle is built on a dedicated electric platform and features updated in-car technology alongside a revised design approach.

The showcase aligns with a wider global engagement plan that includes the Chery International Business Summit, where the company will outline future plans and engage with international partners.

Photo courtesy Quickpic.

The interior features a redesigned user interface supported by AI-based systems focused on connectivity and usability. The cabin offers increased space for the segment, while safety features include a 540-degree panoramic camera and a suite of driver-assistance systems.

Chery reported global quarterly sales exceeding 600,000 units. The company describes the current phase as a focus on quality, innovation, and intelligent ecosystems.

Chery’s Auto China presence includes robotics through a partnership with AiMOGA Robotics. The collaboration focuses on embodied intelligence, combining AI, perception systems, and motion control for real-world use.

AiMOGA Robotics has deployed more than 220 humanoid robots across over 30 countries. These systems operate across more than 100 scenarios, including public service, traffic guidance, safety patrols, and customer engagement.

At Auto China 2026, the companies will present an integrated automobile and robotics system, demonstrating interaction between vehicles and robots in retail and public-facing environments.

Further details on the Chery Q’s local specifications and launch timing will be announced at a later stage.