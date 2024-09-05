‘Quidditch Champions’ take to the sky

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the new Harry Potter game, players take part in the magical sport as characters from across the franchise, including Harry, Draco and Ron.

The Harry Potter fantasy franchise has expanded its universe with the new game, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Set in JK Rowling’s wizarding world, the game centres on the high-speed sport of Quidditch, where players fly on broomsticks, dodge Bludgers, and compete to capture the elusive Golden Snitch.

Gameplay

Quidditch Champions features different modes, including solo play, co-operative online matches, and competitive player vs. player games. One chooses from classic Quidditch positions—Beater, Chaser, Keeper, or Seeker—and either creates a custom champion or selects from well-known characters of the series like Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Draco Malfoy.

Notable locations and elements from the story are included, allowing players to compete on familiar Quidditch pitches. Players can participate in tournaments such as the Hogwarts House Cup, representing one of the four houses—Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Gryffindor. They can also compete in the Triwizard Schools Quidditch Cup, choosing to play for Hogwarts, Beauxbatons Academy, or Durmstrang Institute.

As players advance, they can take part in the Quidditch World Cup, facing off in a series of matches across various iconic settings.

Players level up and use skill points to customise their play style for each Quidditch position. Adjust flight dynamics by upgrading and switching between different brooms, each offering distinct advantages.

Development

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions was developed by Unbroken Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label.

“We have heard fans’ passionate requests for a Quidditch gaming experience, and with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions we are bringing the fantasy of the magical sport to life,” says David Haddad, president, Warner Bros. Games. “The team has created a game that is authentic and fantastical, and we are excited for Harry Potter fans to fulfil their aspirations of becoming a Quidditch champion.”

Paul Ohanian, CEO of Unbroken Studios, says: “The team is honoured to launch Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and finally share our take on the beloved sport of Quidditch. We’re incredibly excited for players to take flight over our renditions of classic and never-before-seen Quidditch pitches, team up with friends in co-op and multiplayer, and experience all the wizarding world details we’ve poured into the game.”

Availability, and pricing

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Consoles and PC (Steam and Epic).

The Standard Edition is priced at $29.99. It is available for free to PlayStation Plus members until 30 September 2024, with the Firebolt Supreme Broom Skin available as a redeemable pack.

The Deluxe Edition, priced at $39.99, includes the base game as well as the Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Gryffindor House Packs and 2,000 in-game gold currency. Each house pack includes a broom skin, travel school uniform, and crest emblem specific to that house. The physical Deluxe Edition will be available on 8 November 2024.

The Nintendo Switch edition will launch during the 2024 holiday season.

Players who own Hogwarts Legacy will receive the Bonus Legacy Pack when they download Quidditch Champions and connect to their WB Games account. The pack includes the Moontrimmer Broom Skin, as well as Sebastian Sallow as a playable character.