‘Fantasmas’ warps reality in surreal quest

The protagonist navigates a dreamy, alternative New York, searching for his lost earring and meeting quirky characters with existential musings.

In the decidedly surreal comedy series Fantasmas, Julio Torres seeks out his lost golden oyster earing in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. Along the way, he encounters a cast of offbeat characters, all looking for meaning, purpose and connection in the increasingly isolating world.

Cast

Comedian Julio Torres stars as himself in the six-part series, which he also wrote and directed. He has received multiple Emmy nominations for his work on Saturday Night Live, and it the creator of Problemista and Los Espookys.

The cast includes Martine Gutierrez, Ana Fabrega, Emmy nominee Ikechukwu Ufomadu (Judas and the Black Messiah, Inspector Ike, Ziwe), and Jaboukie Young-White (Rap Sh!t, Only Murders in the Building).

Making their appearances as guest stars are Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Dano, Rosie Perez, Steve Buscemi, Tilda Swinton, and Oscar winner Emma Stone.

Where to stream

All Fantasmas episodes are available to stream on Showmax. Additionally, from 16 September 2024, Torres’s Los Espookys will be available to stream on the platform.