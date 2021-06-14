Qualcomm unveils new IoT devices

The opportunity to connect the unconnected has never been more prevalent. Qualcomm is now extending its support for the IoT ecosystem by introducing seven new solutions to help enable the proliferation of next-generation IoT devices: QCS8250, QCS6490/ QCM6490, QCS4290/ QCM4290, and the QCS2290/ QCM2290.

These solutions range from entry-level to premium tier to expand access to a variety of industrial and commercial applications. These IoT solutions are purpose-built to help meet the needs of the expanding IoT ecosystem for key segments including transportation and logistics, warehousing, video collaboration, smart cameras, retail, and healthcare.

“Qualcomm is positioned to lead the IoT ecosystem forward with our systems-level approach,” says Jeff Lorbeck, senior vice president and general manager of connected smart systems at Qualcomm Technologies. “Along with the recently announced Qualcomm 315 5G IoT modem, these new IoT solutions further exemplify our commitment to driving global digital transformation and providing a portfolio of solutions to transform industrial and enterprise IoT applications to achieve cutting edge performance and seamless connectivity. We believe in the power of technology to enrich lives through purposeful innovation with solutions to support the ecosystem in reimagining how the world connects, works and communicates. These new IoT solutions are a step towards achieving that goal.”

Qualcomm provided the following information about the new processors:

Qualcomm QCS8250 | Target applications: connected healthcare, digital signage, retail, and video collaboration

The Qualcomm QCS8250 is the company’s next-generation premium-tier offering, optimised to enable maximum performance at the greatest power efficiency possible enabling compute-intensive AI at the edge with support for Qualcomm Wi-Fi 6 solutions and 5G connectivity. This solution is designed to deliver premium-level performance through the Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU architecture, the Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine, and powerful image signal processor (ISP) to support up to 7 concurrent cameras with encoding at up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second. This powerful solution offers a new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for ultra-intuitive AI in addition to machine learning for compute-intensive IoT applications to enable smart cameras, video collaboration, AI hubs, connected healthcare and smart retail. Purpose-built for industrial and commercial applications, this platform delivers a strong performance experience with flexible options enabled by 3rd party ecosystem to accelerate deployment and commercialisation at scale.

Qualcomm QCS6490/QCM6490 | Target applications: connected healthcare, logistics management, retail, transportation, and warehousing

The Qualcomm QCS6490 and Qualcomm QCM6490 are Qualcomm’s first optimised IoT solutions built to deliver premium-tier features including global 5G connectivity and lightning-fast Wi-Fi 6E for high-tier IoT devices. With the Kryo 670 CPU architecture, this solution delivers powerful performance and is purpose-built for industrial and commercial IoT applications such as transportation, warehousing, connected healthcare, logistics management and across retail point of sale (POS) kiosks. Equip to support 5G mmWave/Sub-6 GHz and Wi-Fi 6E, this solution helps enable the latest generation of ruggedised handhelds and tablets, industrial scanners, and human-machine interface systems. Through powerful connections, reduced latency, along with dynamic triple ISPs and advanced Edge-AI and compute based on 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, this solution delivers fast performance at reduced power compared to previous generation solutions.

Qualcomm QCS4290/QCM4290 | Target applications: cameras, industrial handhelds, and security panels

The Qualcomm QCS4290 and Qualcomm QCM4290 offer maximum mid-tier benefits delivering greater performance. With the Kryo 260 CPU architecture for increased speeds and robust on-device performance, in addition to the 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine, this platform delivers powerful performance, dynamic camera capabilities and broad connectivity options (LTE Cat13, Wi-Fi 6-Ready), ideal for industrial and commercial IoT applications such as industrial handhelds in logistics and warehousing, security panels and cameras. For increased intuitive on-device intelligence, devices based on this new solution will help enable productive and efficient work environments.

Qualcomm QCS2290/QCM2290 | Target applications: camera applications, industrial handhelds, retail and tracking

The Qualcomm QCS2290 and Qualcomm QCM2290 are robust entry-level offerings, enabling reliable performance and power conservation with LTE connectivity, upgraded features and memory support for low power consumption. Equipped with the Cortex A53 CPU architecture, the entry-level platform is a cost-effective solution, delivering greater performance, higher graphics capabilities, better quality images, and improved power performance. This platform is well-suited for, retail point-of-sale (POS), industrial handheld, tracking and camera applications. Also, the QCS2290/QCM2290 baseband chip is pin-to-pin compatible with QCS4290/QCM4290 which helps customers utilise hardware and software across various IoT devices to reduce cost and time to commercialisation.

The Qualcomm QCS8250, Qualcomm QCS4290/ QCM4290, and Qualcomm QCS2290/ QCM2290 solutions are available now. The Qualcomm QCS6490/ QCM6490 solution are expected to be available in second half of 2021.