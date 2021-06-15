Garmin makes dashcams smarter

Garmin has announced a voice-controlled dashcam series with automatic video storage and Live View monitoring options to help drivers capture the moments while they drive. The new models include the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, 47, 57, and 67W – pocket-sized dash cams which remain virtually unnoticed on the windshield while recording and automatically saving video of any detected incidents to Garmin’s new online Vault. This is where users can review and share video clips from a cloud platform. With new Parking Guard and Live View features, this connected dashcam lineup keeps a vigilant eye on parked vehicles and remotely alerts drivers of activity with a notification on a user’s compatible smartphone through the Garmin Drive app.

“If you need to prove what happened on the road – look no further than our dash cams. Our new online Vault storage makes it quick and easy to share any saved video clips,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The cameras also grant peace of mind to drivers by introducing new connected features that are essential for monitoring your parked vehicle when you are away and out of sight.”

Small cameras, big technology

Drivers can opt for the car key-sized Dash Cam Mini 2, or step up to the Dash Cam 47, 57, or 67W – which add GPS to show where and when events happen, driver alerts and a clear 2-inch LCD display on the backside of the camera. All models feature crisp HD video with proprietary Garmin Clarity HDR (High Dynamic Range) optics, which capture sharp details day and night. Users can also speak commands to save videos, start and stop audio recordings, and snap still pictures.

Garmin provided the following information on features:

Saved videos are automatically stored in the secure online Vault for 24 hours , with options to store clips for up to 30 days.

with options to store clips for up to 30 days. Live View monitoring and Parking Guard alerts inform drivers if an incident is detected around a driver’s parked vehicle.

Voice control with optional audio recording is available in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian and Swedish.

Driver Alerts, such as forward collision and lane departure warnings, help encourage a safer driving experience.

Dual USB charger provides an extra port to charge additional electronic devices.

Dash Cam 47, 57, and 67W models include a pre-installed memory card.

Available now, the new Garmin Dash Cam series has suggested retail prices ranging from $130 to $260. To learn more visit www.garmin.com.