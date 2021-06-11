Sony announces new Hi-Fi earphones

Sony has announced WF-1000XM4 – the latest wireless earphones in the 1000X series.

Clearer sound, less noise

The newly designed Integrated Processor V1 provides better noise cancellation on the new earphones. Specially developed by Sony, the new processor improves noise-cancelling performance and Bluetooth ‘System on Chip’ technology delivers the industry’s highest level of noise-cancelling, while using less power than its predecessor.

They features high performance dual noise sensor microphones for accurate noise cancellation. By having two noise sensing microphones per ear – one feed-forward, and one feed-back – ambient noise is heard within the ear canal and analysed, resulting in highly accurate noise cancellation.

A newly designed 6mm driver unit with a 20% increase in magnet volume also improves performance in low frequencies and enhances noise cancelling by generating a high-precision cancellation signal to the low-frequency range.

High sound quality

The WF-1000XM4 now supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC, Sony’s industry-adopted audio coding technology. LDAC transmits approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional Bluetooth audio, allowing you to enjoy High-Resolution Audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection.

Using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) upscales compressed digital music files in real time. Dynamically recognising instrumentation, musical genres, and individual elements of each song, such as vocals or interludes, it restores the high-range sound lost in compression for a richer, more complete listening experience.



A smarter listening experience

The Speak-to-Chat feature enables listeners to have short conversations without taking out the earbuds. As soon as they speak to someone, Speak-to-Chat automatically pauses the music and lets in ambient sound so they can conduct a conversation – handy if one wants to keep their headphones on, or if their hands are full. Once the chat is over, the music starts playing again automatically.

Quick Attention mode is also available on the earphones so if a user wants to listen to an announcement or say something briefly, they can place their finger over the left earbud to decrease the volume and let ambient sound in.

Immerse yourself in sound

360 Reality Audio, a new immersive audio experience, is featured on the earphones when combined with an Android device/iPhone that has a participating streaming services app installed. The 360 Reality Audio listening experience immerses users in the music as if they are right in front of the artist.

Inside the box, one will find 3 sizes of Noise Isolation Earbud Tips, as well as a USB-C charging cable.





Availability

The WF-1000XM4 will be available in Black and Silver in selected countries in South Africa from August 2021 for R 6 999.