Johannesburg’s pothole slayer 

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Jimny may be small in size, but it is big on character and perfectly suited for tackling the pothole-laden streets of Johannesburg, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

If you ever find yourself wondering whether the Suzuki Jimny is cut out for real-world adventure, may I suggest a simple test: drive it through Johannesburg. More specifically, take it for a joyride through the pothole-strewn chaos that is Joburg’s suburban backstreets. If a car survives that and comes out smiling, it deserves your respect.

I recently had the pleasure, and the occasional spine rattle, of piloting the Suzuki Jimny across the urban obstacle course that is Johannesburg’s road network. The experience was equal parts adventure, comedy, and admiration. In a city where tarred road occasionally disappears and manhole covers appear to be optional, the Jimny was less of a car and more of a four-wheeled sidekick.

The Suzuki Jimny looks like a toy I would have begged my parents for as a child. It is a box on wheels, unapologetically square, and absolutely brimming with charm. Mine is a neon green and yellow, which makes it look a bit like a jellybean.

Climbing inside, I am greeted by an interior that is simple but surprisingly functional. The switches feel satisfyingly chunky, like they were designed to be operated with gloved hands-on top of a snowy mountain. I used them mainly to adjust the air conditioning while parked at traffic lights next to a taxi blaring house music.

The infotainment system is simple and easy to use. Connecting to Android Auto is wireless and effortless. The screen is big enough to see the map for navigating without having to use a magnifying glass. On the GLX model, the screen also serves as a rearview camera, which meant I did not crash the towbar when reversing.

Driving in Johannesburg can feel like playing a video game set on “Expert Mode.” One minute I am cruising smoothly, and the next, my entire lane has disappeared into a crater the size of a modest jacuzzi. This is where the Jimny shines.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Its short wheelbase and high ground clearance made it laugh in the face of the city’s worst road conditions. I watched other sedans swerve violently or come to complete halts to avoid the lunar surface ahead, while the Jimny simply bounced through like an overexcited goat. Yes, it was bumpy. Yes, it sometimes felt like being inside a cocktail shaker. But it was never out of control, and more importantly, it never once scraped, shuddered, or sighed.

The steering is not surgical, but it communicates enough. I could feel what was happening beneath me, and that built confidence, particularly when navigating uneven terrain or that section of road where someone decided to patch potholes with dreams and gravel.

Look, the Jimny is not built for speed. If you are in a hurry, you will not be. Acceleration is enthusiastic in spirit, not in execution. The 1.5-litre engine gives it a good go, but merging onto the highway feels like motivating a stubborn donkey with a politely worded letter.

However, in the city, especially a city like Johannesburg where speed is often the enemy of survival, the Jimny’s slower pace works in its favour. I had time to dodge that rogue pedestrian in the road. I could wave back at fellow Jimny drivers without worrying about stalling.

Space inside the Jimny is not generous, unless I was measuring in positivity. The back seats are practical, and the boot fits approximately two overnight bags and a great deal of hope. But fold the seats down, and it becomes surprisingly usable. I managed to fit a cooler box, a gym bag, and a slightly confused large potted plant.

Fuel economy was decent, though the Jimny does have a habit of drinking just a little more, perhaps out of sheer enthusiasm for the journey.

Driving the Suzuki Jimny through Johannesburg was chaotic, hilarious, and unexpectedly heartwarming. The Jimny did not merely survive the journey, it owned it.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.