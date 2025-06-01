Jetour Owner’s Club launches in SA

Kahn Morbee of The Parlotones performs at Jetour Fest. Photo: JASON BANNIER.

The new car club was announced at the Jetour Festival, the up-and-coming brand’s first customer day in SA, writes JASON BANNIER.

Chinese carmaker Jetour had launched an Owner’s Club in South Africa. Its target: a community for like-minded individuals who value craftsmanship, performance, and the distinct experience of owning a Jetour, according to the Chinese carmaker.

The Club was announced during Jetour Festival, the company’s first customer day in SA, held at Casalinga in Johannesburg last weekend. The event featured performances by top South African artists, including Grammy Award-winner Zakes Bantwini, indie rock band The Parlotones, house trio Mi Casa, and pop-R&B singer-songwriter Shekhinah.

“As of today, we have 19 Jetour Owner Clubs around the world, with more than 60,000 members,” said Nic Campbell, Jetour SA vice president. “In 2024, the content released by the club members brought more than 179-million views. We promote direct dialogue between brand and our users, collect user ideas and feedback, and improve our products and services. This is one of the reasons why Jetour has grown so rapidly as a new brand.”

The outdoor venue hosted 3,000 attendees. A designated parking area was provided for Jetour owners – offering quite a display of the brand’s growing presence.

Photo supplied.

The Jetour Owners Club offers members service discounts, special deals on products and accessories, and priority after-sales support. It includes branded merchandise and exclusive offers through partnerships with a growing network of retail, hospitality, and travel brands.

Jetour debuted in SA in September 2024 with the 5-seater Jetour Dashing and the 7-seater Jetour X70 Plus. The brand’s Travel+ philosophy focuses on blending travel, music, lifestyle, and adventure to enhance the driving experience. With sales exceeding initial expectations, Jetour says its customer base is set to grow with the launch of two exciting new SUV models later this year: The Jetour T1 and T2.

Zakes Bantwini performs at Jetour Fest. Photo supplied.

“This event truly reflects our commitment to creating memorable experiences that go beyond just driving – it’s about building lasting connections and celebrating the Jetour community,” said Campbell. “We are grateful for the support we’ve received and look forward to many more customer events such as this in the future.”

Customers and partners partied the day away to hit songs like Osama, Push Me to the Floor, Who Cares, and Back to the Beach. Jetour Fest included a live outside broadcast by 947, with radio host Zweli Mbhele serving as MC. Following the live music, DJ Vin Deysel delivered a dance-focused set to close the programme, which ended with a fireworks display.

Attendees were automatically entered into prize giveaways, with items such as a Vivo smartphone, a weekend stay from ANEW Hotels and Resorts, and a grand prize of a year-long Jetour vehicle experience. The winner of the vehicle was randomly selected from the crowd, with the organisers choosing someone who had been captured dancing on the big screens during the event.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.