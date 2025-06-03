The cherry on top of fuel saving

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Performance and fuel efficiency are only part of the story behind the upcoming launch of Chery’s hybrid energy vehicles, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Over the past few decades, the very real effects of climate change have been seen in rising global temperatures, increasing sea levels, and more frequent flooding. These are not abstract concerns for the future; they are happening now. Much of it is driven by the greenhouse effect and, in response, governments across the world are ramping up efforts to become more sustainable. From carbon peaking to net-zero targets, the message is clear: it is time to change gears.

In the midst of this global green push, environmentally conscious drivers are looking for smarter, cleaner ways to get around. Chery’s Super Hybrid (CSH) technology is a mobility solution that feels like it was tailor-made for the times. Built around the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework, CSH is not only about saving fuel, but also about rethinking how we move.

I recently had the chance to drive in the new hybrid Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, and it was not what I expected. I have driven a few hybrids in my time, and many tend to scream “eco-friendly” by sacrificing fun. The Tiggo 7 Pro, however, did not get that memo. It handled surprisingly well, especially for a hybrid. When I say I barely noticed the transition between electric and petrol, I mean it.

At the heart of CSH is a fifth-generation 1.5 TGDI hybrid-dedicated engine that achieves an impressive 46.5% thermal efficiency. That is not a random number; it is the highest in the industry. Pair that with a highly efficient stepless electric hybrid transmission (DHT), which clocks in at 98.5% efficiency, and the outcome is what Chery calls a “dual-efficiency” closed loop.

The result? Fuel consumption of just 4.5L per 100km, even when the battery is drained. That is less fuel than I use to spend finding parking at the mall.

Chery’s approach to sustainability goes beyond the powertrain. The CSH system fits into any lifestyle in surprising ways. One standout feature is the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, which turns the vehicle into a mobile power station.

Chery is set apart by a multi-path approach to powertrains. The company is not betting everything on a single technology. Instead, it is advancing fuel, hybrid, and all-electric solutions simultaneously. Think of it as a buffet of green tech, something for every driver, whether you are off-roading, commuting, or just trying to avoid your local petrol station.

CSH spans four platforms:

The Super Hybrid Off-Road Platform

The Ultra-Efficient Range-Extender Platform

The High-Performance Electric Platform

The Super Hybrid Platform

Each one is built to deliver strong performance while keeping emissions in check. And with the global hybrid market surging, plug-in hybrids outsold traditional hybrids in the first nine months of 2024.

And if my time in the Tiggo 7 Pro hybrid is anything to go by, the future looks efficient, practical and, dare I say, fun.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.