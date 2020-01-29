Stream of the Day
Pokémon Home to launch next month
Pokémon Home will provide a way to interface between the Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS, with the ability to trade Pokémon.
Nintendo has announced more details for the new cloud service app Pokémon Home. The app enables Trainers to continue their Pokémon adventures beyond a single game system and manage their collection of Pokémon across different games. Pokémon Home will launch in February 2020 for iOS and Android devices as well as Nintendo Switch.
Designed as a place where all Pokémon can gather, the game will enable Trainers to bring over Pokémon from linked Pokémon series games and deposit them in Pokémon Boxes in the cloud or move them around to linked compatible games. Also, by linking the same Nintendo Account to both the Nintendo Switch version and the mobile device version, players will be able to access the same Pokémon Boxes from both hardware platforms.
The Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Home supports connectivity with the Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Both the Nintendo Switch version and the mobile device version of Pokémon Home support connectivity with the Nintendo 3DS software Pokémon Bank. Support for Pokémon GO is also in development.
Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield can link to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Home. Once the games are linked, users can deposit or retrieve Pokémon that can be obtained using those games.
Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee can link to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME. Users can move Pokémon back and forth between Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee or into Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Once a Pokémon from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! is moved to Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield, it cannot be returned to its original game.
If a user is enrolled in a Premium Plan (paid), they will be able to move Pokémon from Nintendo 3DS Pokémon titles to Pokémon Home using Pokémon Bank. Once a Pokémon from Pokémon Bank is moved into Pokémon Home, it cannot be moved back to Pokémon Bank.
There are four ways to trade Pokémon using Pokémon HOME on a mobile device. This makes it possible to trade Pokémon anywhere and anytime.
Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box can be traded with people around the world. Pokémon placed in the Wonder Box will be traded even when Pokémon Home is not being used.
With the Global Trade System (GTS), fans can specify which Pokémon they want to trade and which Pokémon they want to receive. They will then be matched with a Trainer if both meet each other’s criteria.
Room Trade lets Trainers create a room and trade Pokémon among the people who join. Each room can hold up to 20 people. Trading in rooms has no cost, but users will only be able to create rooms when enrolled in a Premium Plan (paid).
Friend Trade allows Trainers to trade their Pokémon with nearby users who they have become friends with in Pokémon HOME. Trainers can add friends using the Add Friend feature in Pokémon HOME.
For more information about Pokémon HOME, please visit https://home.pokemon.com/en-gb/
Biking game Descenders gets physical
Extreme downhill biking game Descenders is set to get a physical release on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
Sold Out games has announced that it has partnered with No More Robots to release the physical version of extreme downhill biking game Descenders on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, which will release with the digital versions on these formats this year.
From the developers of Action Henk, Descenders is extreme downhill mountain biking, with procedurally generated worlds where mistakes have real consequences.
No More Robots provided the following information on features
- Procedurally generated worlds: Take on different jumps, slopes and hillbombs every time you play
- Freestyle bike controls: Control every subtle movement of your rider, with an in-depth physics system made for slick whips and scrubs
- Rogue-Bike: Earn special mutators each time you play, and work out which abilities work best for your riding style
- Build your Rep: A fully-featured online Rep system lets you show off your worth, and earn new bikes and threads
- Fully licensed soundtrack: Partnering with drum & bass label Liquicity to deliver the perfect soundtrack for hitting the mountains
- Become the next Descender: Can you survive the game in a single run, and reach the ranks of the legendary Descenders?
“We’re extremely excited to work with Sold Out on the retail releases for Descenders,” says Mike Rose, Company Director at No More Robots. “Our players have been begging us for a physical release for a while now, so getting to work with Sold Out on a worldwide retail release is essentially fulfilling a long-standing dream for all of us.”
Garry Williams, CEO of Sold Out, says: “Descenders is an awesome fast-paced game which players love on digital platforms, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with No More Robots to release the physical editions on PS4 and Nintendo Switch at retail.”
Descenders will be available physically and digitally on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in later in 2020. Look out for more information to be announced soon at https://www.descendersgame.com/
Get ’90s horror throwback with Song of Horror
Song of Horror is set for an alarming 2020, with the fourth and penultimate chapter, called The Last Concert, launching on 30 January.
In an era where first-person, jumpscare-based horror games are the norm, Song of Horror brings back the atmosphere of classic horror games like Alone in the Dark, Resident Evil and Silent Hill. While the settings may seem familiar, what players won’t expect is the unfathomable entity known as The Presence, who adapts and reacts to the way they play.
Lose against this unpredictable adversary, and the character will die permanently. As fans progress through each new episode, the tension of potentially losing more characters increases.
The fourth (and biggest) episode of Song of Horror, The Last Concert, continues its nostalgic journey through the classics of the genre. This time, it takes inspiration from Frictional Games’ celebrated modern horror adventure Amnesia: The Dark Descent, bringing players to the most haunted area of the game: St. Cecilia’s Abbey. How many characters will survive this holy place, now tainted by the influence of The Presence?
The intricate design of St. Cecilia’s Abbey, made by real architects, immerse players in a chapter that takes more than 8 hours to finish – for context, three times bigger than the main location of the first episode.
In this part of the story, players can:
- Discover what happened to the monks of the macabre St. Cecilia’s Abbey after interpreting the cursed song, while facing the diverse manifestations of The Presence, now more powerful than before.
- Experience a new narrative structure: Explore St Cecilia’s Abbey from different starting points depending on which character is chosen.
- Experience more than 8 hours of exploration-based play in the biggest episode to date.
- Say hello to another new character: Ernest Finnegan, a renowned archaeologist past his glory days and a dear friend of Husher. After finding out how dangerous the Abbey is, and haunted by his own guilt for leaving Husher alone, he is now looking to help his close acquaintance to survive his current predicament.
- Returning characters will join the adventure depending on who you played with and who survived in previous chapters.
“We’re in the final stretch, and Episode 4 ramps the tension up somewhat – just as you might expect,” says Carlos Grupeli, founder of Protocol Games, the studio behind Song of Horror. “It’s an emotional time for the studio. After two cracks at Kickstarter and a fair few more humps in the road along the way, everything is coming together. There’s still so much more to come, too. We have the fifth and final episode coming in just a couple of months, and then PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers can take on the entire game in one run when it hits console later in the year.”
The first episode of Song of Horror can be picked up on Steam today for $8/€8/£7, while the second and third and fourth can either be purchased individually for $8/€8/£7, or as part of the Season Pass that will also unlock the final episode at launch for $22/€22/£19.