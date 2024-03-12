‘Aura of Worlds’ update blinks onto Switch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Players use creative abilities to explore dangerous worlds in this chaotic roguelite platformer.

Aura of Worlds is a chaotic, creative tactics roguelite platformer in which one explores multiple dangerous worlds, utilising creative abilities and wielding the environment to one’s advantage. The game is set to receive a 1.0 update, and will launch on Nintendo Switch in the second quarter of 2024. It is currently available on Steam Early Access for R145.

Aura of Worlds challenges players to employ sharp wit and precise reflexes in a gaming environment where improvisation and knowledge take precedence over traditional stats. The game presents dilemmas such as whether to succumb to the temptation of looting a cursed treasure chest or transforming it into a powerful weapon. Blink, bounce, grapple, fly, and embrace the chaos to create strategic advantages.

It features pixel visuals accompanied by a chiptune soundtrack. Players must navigate changing death labyrinths, escape flooding passages, outrun toxic pollen, and confront gargantuan bosses. One has the choice of defensive strategies like wielding a spear and energy shield or can opt for an aggressive approach with a boomerang and grappling hook.

Some of the game’s key features are:

Challenging traps, many solutions: Players can throw enemies into laser fields, blink through obstacles, or strategically detonate conduits – putting creativity to the test.

Endless levels: Over 100 enemies and traps, combined with 12 randomised level themes, create a dynamic experience as players navigate through mine-filled tidal corridors, rising lava, carnivorous plants, among others.

One object, endless possibilities: Multi-use objects offer diverse interactions; a humble lantern can be grabbed for light, shot, thrown as a Molotov cocktail, or used in various other ways.

Wide array of skills: The game offers a range of skills, including grabbing, throwing, hacking, lighting, parkour, terraforming, and even warping time itself.

Gorgeous pixel art: It boasts stunning visuals from the talented artists Rex Smeal, Han Cheon, Danika Clark, Lauren Temos (T-Dog-eXtreme), Jessica T., and August Cartland.

Immersive sound: Players can expect a memorable score and sound effects from prolific musicians Mat Dwyer and Amanda J. Lim.

The game is developed by a small team based in Australia, Cognitive Forge.

Anthony Liew, programmer and development lead at Cognitive Forge, says: “At the start of development – going all the way back to 2013 – Aura of Worlds drew inspiration from games like Terraria, Dishonored, Spelunky, and various roguelites, where simple interactions often lead to complex outcomes.

“After receiving incredible player feedback on Steam, we’re now preparing for the highly anticipated full 1.0 release, including the much-requested Nintendo Switch port, and we’re just getting started.”

* Visit the official ‘Aura of Worlds’ website here.