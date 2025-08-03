Nintendo replants Plants vs Zombies

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The remastered game, returning classics, and a mix of new titles were unveiled during a recent Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase.

The classic Plants vs. Zombies game is returning in a remastered HD edition called Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted.

This was revealed during last week’s July 2025 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, alongside other returning classics, and a mix of new titles.

What is Plants vs Zombies: Replanted?

Plants vs Zombies: Replanted is a remastered version of the original strategic tower defence game. Players can place various plants to fend off waves of approaching zombies. The new edition enhances the original with high-definition graphics and introduces new gameplay elements, levels, and hidden content that had not been included in previous releases.

In Replanted, players can return to the classic lane-based garden format, defending their home using defences like Peashooters, Wall-nuts, and Sunflowers.

Replanted features new game modes that expand the original experience. Players can now team up with a friend in local co-op mode to defend their garden together, or go head-to-head in local PvP mode by taking control of the zombies themselves.

The remaster features new gameplay challenges. Cloudy Day Mode presents a tactical twist by limiting sunlight generation, forcing players to carefully plan their planting. For those seeking a tougher experience, the new Rest In Peace Mode includes permadeath to Adventure Mode – where a single mistake could mean starting over from the beginning.

Classic minigames like Wall-nut Bowling return with enhanced HD visuals and additional chaotic elements. Players can unlock and customise visual settings using the updated Tree of Wisdom, which now includes on/off toggles for various gameplay effects.

One can explore the game’s legacy through a new Art and Concept Library, featuring sketches, design materials, and behind-the-scenes content from the original game’s development. This feature aims to celebrate the 15-year history of Plants vs Zombies.

Where to play Plants vs Zombies: Replanted?

Plants vs Zombies: Replanted will release on 23 October 2025. It will be available to play on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games). The pre-order option includes a retro Peashooter skin.

Announcements from the July Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase

The July 2025 Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase featured a slate of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, spanning RPGs, action titles, sports games, remasters, and indie releases. Major reveals included Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, launching in 2026, and Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles, arriving 30 September on both platforms. EA Sports Madden NFL 26 and EA Sports FC 26 will bring enhanced sports simulation to Switch 2 starting in August and September.

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, a new HD-2D action RPG from Square Enix, launches next year, alongside Octopath Traveler 0, releasing 4 December. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is set for release later this year, and Persona 3 Reload arrives 23 October. Pac-Man World 2 Re-PAC will release on 26 October.

Multiplayer and action titles coming to Switch 2 include Apex Legends (5 August), Star Wars Outlaws (4 September), and Cronos: The New Dawn (5 September). Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be available 13 November, with upgrade options for returning players. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero launches 14 November with the series’ largest playable roster. Just Dance 2026 Edition releases 14 October with new music and party modes.

Additional titles shown include Once Upon A Katamari (24 October), Borderlands 4 (3 October), Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (available now), Goodnight Universe (11 November), NBA Bounce (26 September), Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (29 August), Chillin’ by the Fire (available now), and a new Hello Kitty Island Adventure DLC releasing in fall 2025. Hela, an open-world adventure inspired by Scandinavian folklore, is set for 2026.