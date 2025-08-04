‘I Hate This Place’ fuses horror with comic art

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A new gameplay trailer reveals sound-based survival in a world inspired by an Eisner Award–nominated comic.

A gameplay trailer has been released for the survival horror game I Hate This Place. The isometric adventure is inspired by Skybound’s Eisner Award-nominated comic series of the same name.

Set in the cursed landscape of Rutherford Ranch, the upcoming game combines resource management, stealth mechanics, and comic book aesthetics. Players take on the role of Elena, whose fight for survival begins when she and a friend inadvertently summon a malevolent force.

I Hate This Place gameplay

As Elena, players must scavenge and craft to survive. Sound-sensitive enemies lurk across haunted forests, infested bunkers, and derelict towns. Each location offers opportunities to loot vital resources, build shelters, and upgrade gear, with outposts acting as much-needed sanctuaries.

The game’s day-night cycle shifts the pace and danger. Daylight allows players to explore, gather supplies, and prepare. When night falls, it unleashes stronger and more aggressive enemies that are harder to avoid. With limited visibility, players must rely on stealth, flashlights, and tactical retreats, often needing to hunker down in fortified shelters until morning.

Stealth and environmental awareness are crucial to survival. Many of Rutherford Ranch’s twisted creatures hunt by ear, making careful movement and audio manipulation essential. Players can use noise to misdirect enemies or lure them into traps, encouraging a strategic and cautious approach over brute force.

I Hate This Place comicstyle

I Hate This Place is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Kyle Starks and Artyom Topilin. The game adopts the comic’s bold colour palette, retro design sensibilities, and influences from 1980s horror.

Starks is a three-time Eisner Award–nominated writer and artist. His work includes Rick and Morty, Sexcastle, Rock Candy Mountain, and Assassin Nation. He has written for DC Comics, including Peacemaker: Tries Hard!, and contributed to Marvel Comics titles like Marvel Unleashed and Secret Wars Too.

Topilin’s work includes contributions to Image Comics’ Creepshow anthology and Oni Press’s Dark Regards.

The game’s visual approach reflects the style of the source material, combining comic book influences with horror elements to create a distinct atmosphere.

Where to play I Hate This Place?

I Hate This Place will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in the fourth quarter of 2025.