Play as a fearless feline in ‘Little Kitty, Big City’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The mischief-causing cat game is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.

Litte Kitty, Big City is an indie adventure game in which one plays as an adorable kitten. After awakening from a peaceful catnap, a whimsical journey begins as players navigate back home.

In the open-world game, the curious feline will explore a vibrant city, and interact with different animals like raccoons, crows, and stary cats. Along the journey, choose to lend a helping paw to those in need, or cause havoc with a swift swipe to knock over people, or other objects in the way.

Climbing walls, smashing potted plants, and catching birds are among some of the cat-like activities that are included. Over 40 cosmetic hats can be unlocked by completing the main quests, and side-quests.

Little Kitty, Big City is developed by Double Dagger Studio, an independent game development studio founded in Bellevue, Washington by veteran game developer, Matt T. Wood. Previously, Wood worked on hit titles at Valve, including Half-Life 2, Portal 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Left 4 Dead.



It is available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC.



* Visit the ‘Little Kitty, Big City’ website here.