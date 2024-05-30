Mario soars with paper plane record holder

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A guide to making the “perfect” paper plane releases alongside the revamped ‘Paper Mario’ game.

Former world record holder and paper plane expert John “The Paper Airplane Guy” Collins has partnered with Nintendo to celebrate the new roleplaying adventure game, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

In 2012, the farthest flight by a paper aircraft was achieved with a distance travelled of 69.14 meters. This record was set by Joe Ayoob and aircraft designer John M. Collins at McClellan Air Force Base in North Highlands, California, USA.

Nintendo and Collins have created a step-by-step video guide to make the “perfect plane”. One can download the custom schematic for a Mario themed plane, and watch the tutorial here.

Originally released on the GameCube system, this revamped version has new surprises to unfold – including upgraded visuals, new features, and a reorchestrated score.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door returns Mario to a paper-themed world full of mystery, magic, and witty one-liners. As Mario sets out from the town of Rogueport, he will gain new abilities such as Paper Mode – where he can use his paper-thin body to slide through cracks – and Plane Mode – where he can float on the breeze over chasms and obstacles.

Along the way, he will discover he needs the help of friends old and new if he hopes to thwart the nefarious X-Nauts and unlock the secret of the Thousand-Year Door.

* To download the paper airplane template, and follow John Collins’ advice on how to make it fly, click here.

* Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is available on Nintendo eShop here.