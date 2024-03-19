Purse ghosts in spooky prop hunt game

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Midnight Ghost Hunt’ is coming out of Early Access this week for its official 1.0 release.

Midnight Ghost Hunt is a 4v4 hide-and-seek prop hunt game developed by Vaulted Sky Games in collaboration with Coffee Stain, the developers behind gaming hits Valheim and Goat Simulator. The 1.0 update for Midnight Ghost Hunt, marking its exit from Early Access, releases tomorrow (21 March 2024).

In the game, relentless spirits lie in wait across a series of cursed locations, such as an abandoned theatre, eerie mansion and cursed pirate ship. Assigned to eliminate them are the Ghost Hunters, armed to the teeth with the ghoul-busting tech to banish them to another realm. Players can play as both the Hunters and the Ghosts in a 4v4 battle between the living and the dead.

As a Ghost, players must conceal themselves inside seemingly harmless pieces of furniture to evade preying Hunters. Ghosts can turn the environment against Hunters with telekinetic abilities. When the clock strikes twelve, the witching hour begins, and the Ghosts become supercharged. During this period, the Hunters become the hunted, and have a limited amount of time to survive the Ghost’s vengeful wrath.

The restrictions of reality don’t apply to Ghosts, and players can claim supernatural powers, which include turning invisible, causing furniture to float, and conjuring a dangerous Ghostly miasma. Ghosts can even deceive Hunters by hiding in plain sight by concealing themselves as a Hunter. Ghostly Perks include avoiding traps with Untrappable, seeing nearby Hunters through walls with Perception, and extended possess range with Ghostly Reach.

As Hunters, players must choose their weapons from a full range of hi-tech gadgets designed to cast out Ghosts from our plane of existence. Hunters detect ghostly presences with the Spectrophone, Radar and Pathfinder, capture them with a Trap, and suck up their spectral remains with the Vacuum – or blast them to smithereens with the Spectral Cannon, sledgehammers, harpoons, salt-spewing shotguns, among others. Hunters can also select Perks to give them a special boost, such as Lightweight’s extra burst of speed, or Healing Aura’s health-replenishing capabilities.

The 1.0 release of Midnight Ghost Hunt will be available for purchase on Steam and the Epic Games Store for R130.

* Visit the official ‘Midnight Ghost Hunt website here.