After unveiling the epic new 9X8 hypercar last year, Team Peugeot Total Energies has embraced a new engineering challenge: recreating the hybrid hypercar in Lego Technic form.

The results is the Lego Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar.

The design teams from Lego Group and Peugeot Sport have created a precise 1:10 scale version of the pioneering 9X8 hypercar. From the sleek silhouette down to the lime flashes on the livery, this new Lego Technic model brings the Allure of the 9X8 to life.

Peugeot sats the 9X8 demonstrates its pursuit of electrification and embodies the brand’s zest for competition at the highest level.

The real-life 4-wheel drive hypercar’s electric powered 7 speed transmission has been replicated in precise scale in this new model, which also sports the hypercar’s unique doors, low-emission hybrid powertrain system, powerful suspension, and elegant profile. The 1,775-piece set allows intricate details, such as the V6 engine and glow-in-the-dark light elements, that capture the thrill of racing.

“Our two brands have come together to create a product that celebrates a new era of hybrid racing and engineering,” says Kasper René Hansen, designer at the Lego Group. “Recreating the shapes and details of such an elegant car using Lego Technic elements wasn’t an easy feat, but it’s been an honor to work so creatively with the Team Peugeot TotalEnergies on this one and I’m proud that together we have been able to build the hypercar for real in Lego Technic form.”

Olivier Jansonnie, technical director of Peugeot Sport, describes the process: “Our technical cooperation with the Lego Group started on 5 January 2022 months before the Peugeot 9X8 reveal. It took one year to fully develop the project with the technical and design teams, allowing us to directly transpose the technical details of the Peugeot 9X8 to the Lego Technic model.

“It was very important for both brands to create a model that is as realistic as possible. Peugeot, Peugeot Sport and the Lego teams had numerous meetings about the development of the suspension and hybrid systems that cannot be replicated from photos.”

This latest addition to the Lego Technic series measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 9 in. (22 cm) wide, and 19.5 in. (50 cm) long when fully built.



The Lego version of the race car model was revealed at the first FIA World European Championship race in Portugal ahead of the real-life car taking to the tracks in preparation for its highly anticipated appearance at the Le Mans 24 Hour race on June 10 and 11.

The Lego Technic Peugeot 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar set will be available via Lego Stores and www.LEGO.com and through the Peugeot dealership network from 1 May.