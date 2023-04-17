Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Hyundai pulled the carpet, or road, out from under its challengers at the event in New York.

At the World Car Awards 2023 on 6 April, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 won three awards, including Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year, and Best Design. The Kia EV6 GT won the World Performance Car of the Year award, the Lucid Air the World Luxury Car of the Year award, and the Citroën C3 the World Urban Car of the Year award.

The World Car Awards is an annual awards ceremony that recognizes excellence in the automotive industry. The awards are judged by a panel of automotive journalists from around the world.

The Hyundai Ioniq beat out two powerful contenders for the main award, the BMW X1 and Kia Niro. It is a mid-size sedan with distinct proportions and features Parametric Pixel lights in its headlamps, rear combination lamps, front lower sensors, and the high-mounted stop lamp integrated into the rear wing. The Ioniq 6 also has a very futuristic look with its Pixel Light. It is a sleek looking family EV with a huge package of features, like radar-monitored lane keeping assist, blind-spot cameras and loads of other useful features.

The Ioniq 6 boasts Hyundai’s lowest drag coefficient, of 0.21cd, which greatly influences the general driving experience, including driving stability, efficiency, noise, and so on4.