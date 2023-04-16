Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Animatic Media has unveiled the world’s first ChatGPT conversational partner for kids: Furwee.ai.

With Furwee, children can now engage in real-time conversations with an AI-powered animated character designed specifically for them.

Furwee utilises cutting-edge AI technology, allowing children to chat with the character on a wide range of topics, including pop culture, education, and languages. Furwee’s artificial intelligence also enables it to learn from each interaction, providing a personalised experience that evolves over time.

Not only is Furwee educational, but it is also a companion for children to interact with. The character’s friendly demeanour and engaging personality make it an ideal friend for children aged four and up.

The current beta version of Furwee is free, and future plans include monetising the platform through subscription-based revenue, in-app purchases, and advertising opportunities. Furwee.ai will also be updating its content regularly to include educational programs for reading, math, social development, and more, with the aim of providing an unmatched interactive and personalised learning experience that is both fun and educational.

“We believe that Furwee can be a valuable tool for parents and educators looking to engage children and help them develop new skills,” said Animatic Media CEO Scott Ownbey. “With Furwee, children can engage in real-time conversations with an animated character that will provide a personalised experience that evolves over time.”

The global education technology market is growing rapidly, with a value of $123.40-billion in 2022, expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030. As a proof-of-concept project, Furwee is just the beginning.

Ownbey says: “We see a future where virtual characters like Furwee can provide even more personalised experiences that help children learn, grow, and explore the world around them.”

For more information visit: www.furwee.ai.